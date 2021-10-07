 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Premier League star arrested at nightclub on suspicion of sexual assault

7 Oct, 2021 11:00
An unnamed player from Premier League club Brighton has been arrested. © Action Images via Reuters
A Premier League footballer was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in the early hours of Wednesday morning, as confirmed by local police and his club Brighton and Hove Albion.

The victim is receiving specialist support from officers while two men are being questioned, Sussex Police confirmed.

In a statement, Brighton and Hove Albion FC said they were helping police with the investigation into the conduct of their player in his 20s, which allegedly took place at The Arch nightclub.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time," it stressed.

Representing Sussex police, a spokesperson said: "Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday.

"A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time."

