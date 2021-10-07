Premier League star arrested at nightclub on suspicion of sexual assault

A Premier League footballer was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in the early hours of Wednesday morning, as confirmed by local police and his club Brighton and Hove Albion.

The victim is receiving specialist support from officers while two men are being questioned, Sussex Police confirmed.

In a statement, Brighton and Hove Albion FC said they were helping police with the investigation into the conduct of their player in his 20s, which allegedly took place at The Arch nightclub.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time," it stressed.

#BHAFC statement:Brighton & Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) October 6, 2021

Representing Sussex police, a spokesperson said: "Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday.

"A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time."