NFL star arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash after accident in Florida – media

An American footballer's lawyer has insisted his client is innocent after a media report said he is facing charges over an alleged car crash, with the report claiming it had seen court papers revealing he left the scene.

New York Jets star Marcus Maye was charged with driving under the influence (DUI), damage to property and leaving the scene of an accident in the Florida city of Fort Lauderdale, according to the account.

Maye allegedly posted a $1,500 bond after the DUI arrest in February, with a hearing scheduled for October 20, ESPN reported.

The outlet says that the police report details how Maye allegedly struck the left rear of a Volvo as he drove on the Florida Turnpike at 7.33pm local time.

Later, the police are said to have discovered Maye in a black Mercedes SUV at the side of the road, north of where the Volvo was. The vehicle reportedly had damage to its front right which matched that sustained by the Volvo.

The police report said how Maye was "unresponsive when approached and moving side to side", while he also "seemed unaware of what was occuring" and was oblivious to the fact he had hit another car.

The account said that the police officer present at the scene had reported seeing vomit vomit on the door on the driver’s side of the vehicle and smelling alcohol on Maye’s breath.

The officer is said to have remarked that Maye’s eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred, purportedly insisting he hadn't been consuming alcohol and saying the smell was from a drinking session two days earlier.

Maye was reportedly taken in after allegedly declining to provide a breath sample.

Jamila Abraham, who was named in the report as the owner of the vehicle, is said to be pursuing a civil suit for more than $30,000 in compensation.

ESPN also suggested that Maye's arrest could be subject to disciplinary action from the NFL as part of its personal conduct policy because the arrest was allegedly not revealed to them.

The report said that the Jets have declined to comment on the case because it is a pending legal matter.

"It is an ongoing legal matter and our attorney has advised us we cannot comment," said Maye's agent, Erik Burkhardt.

"We are confident it will be positively resolved. We look forward to Marcus getting back on the field soon.

Eric Schwartzreich, Maye's lawyer, is said to have told The Associated Press in an email: "Marcus Maye has not committed any crime, nor was he either intoxicated or impaired.

"Mr. Maye will have his day in court on these erroneous misdemeanor accusations, where we are confident that he will be found not guilty.''

Maye is expected to be out for more than three weeks after suffering an ankle sprain in the Jets' loss to the Denver Broncos on September 26, and did not feature in his team's first win of the season, against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was picked in the 2017 draft. He had a contract dispute with the Jets during the offseason and is currently playing on a $10.6 million franchise tag.