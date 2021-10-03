‘Living rent-free in his head’: McGregor posts picture wearing Man Utd jersey – just hours after Khabib’s visit to Old Trafford

Conor McGregor's rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov shows no sign of abating after the Irishman responded to his Russian foe's photo with Sir Alex Ferguson by posting a picture on social media wearing a Manchester United jersey.

Nurmagomedov was on hand for United's 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday afternoon after travelling to the game to watch his friend Cristiano Ronaldo play his latest game for the Red Devils – but while Ronaldo was left on the bench by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and given only a second-half cameo, Nurmagomedov certainly didn't leave the Theater of Dreams empty-handed.

The undefeated former UFC champion was pictured after the game in the company of legendary former United manager Ferguson and track and field icon Usain Bolt, with a photograph of the trio of sporting legends traversing the Twittersphere in the hours afterwards.

One social media timeline on which the snap likely appeared was that of noted Man Utd fan and diehard Nurmagomedov rival McGregor, who wasted little time in uploading his own photo to Instagram showing the Dubliner sporting a classic United jersey.

McGregor had even previously floated the idea of making an ambitious bid to buy the club following the fallout of the ill-fated European Super League concept last August.

The social media back-and-forth appears to be the latest in a series of the two UFC lightweight superstars attempting to one-up each other. While attending the 2018 World Cup Final in Russia, McGregor was granted an audience with Vladimir Putin – something 'The Notorious' quickly used as ammunition against Nurmagomedov months before they finally met in the Octagon the following October.

This time around, though, the reaction hasn't been quite so in McGregor's favor – with Twitter users accusing him of letting Khabib "live rent-free" in his head.

First Khabib, now McGregor.Cristiano Ronaldo got both the MMA legends fanboying for him and Manchester United. ❤'Proper' goats😉 pic.twitter.com/PDz9BETvDV — soumya (@soumyacristiano) October 3, 2021

Khabib at the game today McGregor posts a picture in a United Shirt. Talk about living rent free in his head 🤣 — Sean McDermott (@seanmcd11) October 2, 2021

So Khabib at United. He is trolling McGregor for sure https://t.co/NkqD6UpDvx — Dazz (@Dazz59) October 2, 2021

"First Khabib, now McGregor. Cristiano Ronaldo got both the MMA legends fanboying for him and Manchester United. 'Proper' goats," wrote one fan in reaction to photos of both Nurmagomedov and McGregor expressing their loyalty to Manchester United.

"Khabib at the game today. McGregor posts a picture in a United shirt. Talk about living rent-free in his head," added another.

"So Khabib is at United. He is trolling McGregor, for sure," said a third.