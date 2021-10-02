‘Ole out, Sancho’s cr*p’: Cheeky young fans hijack MUTV to call for Solskjaer’s dismissal in hilarious scenes (VIDEO)
The pressure continues to rise on United's Norwegian boss after yet another insipid performance this time at home to Everton, and when interviewed on live television by the club's own station MUTV, these two fans couldn't help but offer a concise description in United's woes.
Ole out pic.twitter.com/MipIhzPcMq— Lim Tong (@TrebleSZN) October 2, 2021
"What did you think of the game?" the host asks the two diminutive football fans, who were decked in half-and-half scarves (and may well have been Everton supporters).
"Ole out," replied the first before making a swift exit leaving the spotlight on his pal.
"Ole out," the second agreed, before adding some further color. "Sancho's cr*p," he said.
The outburst from the pair of cheeky youngsters seems to match a growing discontent in the Old Trafford stands of Solskjaer's handling of his band of millionaire players.
The high-profile additions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho had been expected to confirm Manchester United as legitimate contenders to Manchester City's Premier League crown - but the evidence so far, at least while we remain in the Premier League's embryonic stages of the season, suggests that there is a lot more work to do before Solskjaer can deliver the type of silverware that Man Utd fans the world over crave.
And the two kids' analysis of the problems at Old Trafford appear to have been endorsed in the comments.
“Sancho’s crap” that kid knows ball 😂— . (@sanchoout) October 2, 2021
no way children have higher standards for man united than half of the adults in the ground lol— Leonard (@LJB199) October 2, 2021
How disrespectful to a club legend . Give the man another season he will do wonders 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— WengersArsenal (@arsenenid10) October 2, 2021
"'Sancho’s crap' that kid knows ball," joked one fan in the comments.
"No way children have higher standards for Man United than half of the adults in the ground lol," added another.
"How disrespectful to a club legend . Give the man another season he will do wonders," said another with their tongue firmly in their cheek and accompanied by a string of laughing emojis.Also on rt.com ‘He’s fuming’: Raging Ronaldo STORMS OFF after substitute cameo fails to lift Man Utd – but boss Solskjaer seen SMILING (VIDEO)
