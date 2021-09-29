‘Sick and scary’: ESPN host Sage Steele blasts her employer’s Covid mandate, says she got jab ‘but didn’t want to do it’

ESPN host Sage Steele has branded the media company's mandating of the Covid vaccine for its employees 'sick' and 'scary', and said she received her jabs purely to remain in her role on Sportscenter.

On the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast hosted by the former Chicago Bears quarterback, Steele took the opportunity to rage against her employers, who like many others in the US are making their staff receive their Covid vaccines.

"I work for a company that mandates it and I had until September 30th to get it done or I’m out," Steele revealed.

"I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick and it’s scary to me in many ways," she added.

"I just, I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, I mean a global company like that," Steele admitted, in regards to the entertainment conglomerate that owns ESPN.

The 48-year-old confirmed that she had her jabs but "didn't want to."

Another colleague, however, Allison Williams, who reported on college sports from the sidelines, had to walk away from her position this season as she said taking the vaccine "is not in my best interest" while trying to conceive a second child with her husband.

This will be the first fall in the last 15 years I won’t be on the sidelines for College Football. My heart hurts posting this but I’m at peace with my decision. pic.twitter.com/np5V3gdrfW — Allison Williams (@AllisonW_Sports) September 9, 2021

Yesterday, Steele retweeted a statement regarding vaccines from NBA star Jonathan Isaac, who took offense to a Rolling Stone article that dubbed him anti-vax and wrote that: "Misrepresentation only allows for others to attack straw men, and not reason with the true ideas and heart of their fellow man. It helps no one!

"True journalism is dying! I believe it is your God given right to decide if taking the vaccine is right for you! Period!," the Orlando Magic power forward concluded.

Misrepresentation only allows for others to attack straw men, and not reason with the true ideas and heart of their fellow man. It helps no one! True journalism is dying! I believe it is your God given right to decide if taking the vaccine is right for you! Period! More to follow — Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) September 26, 2021

Thank you!! I just wanted to show how badly I was misrepresented/ share my views on things. To see that many share my opinion is encouraging! Whether you are vaxxed or not you’re free to your own convictions And I stand with you and against bullying! Keep the faith and God bless! https://t.co/zLvVCJbxJm — Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) September 28, 2021

Issac, who has contracted Covid once already, has been outspoken regarding his reluctance to take the vaccine as vaccination rates in the NBA stand at 90%.

On Wednesday, the league's executive vice president of communications Mike Bass announced that any player "who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses."