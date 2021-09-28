UFC star Jon Jones ‘headbutted police car’ during Las Vegas arrest, fiancée was found bleeding after $10K strip club row – reports

The fiancée of UFC icon Jon Jones was found with blood on her clothing and face before the star was arrested in Las Vegas last week, according to disturbing new details of a police report of the incident.

Former light-heavyweight champion Jones was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery and felony tampering with a vehicle last Friday, just hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

A police report seen by MMA Fighting states that officers had responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Caesar’s Palace, after which they were told that Jones was no longer at the scene.

The MMA icon was soon located walking nearby and during his arrest “smashed his head into the front hood of the [Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department] patrol vehicle, leaving a medium size dent as well as chipping of some of the paint on the vehicle,” according to the report.

Jones, 34, is said to have been an “emotional rollercoaster” while in police custody, accusing law enforcement of “ruining the biggest night of his life” and at one point feigning that he would run off while joking that he would “like to take us [officers] all on and see what we could do.”

Jones’ fiancée Jessie Moses – who is the mother of his three children – is said to have told police that the MMA star had returned to their hotel room after earlier heading out for the night.

Moses was observed with blood on her clothing and lower lip, and when asked if Jones had been physical with her, Moses is quoted as replying “a little bit, yeah.”

"He touch[ed] the back of my head and pulled my hair a little bit but he did not hit me or anything," Moses is said to have clarified when asked what she meant.

Moses reportedly declined to allow pictures to be taken of her injuries or to take a domestic violence card with information about a restraining order.

Moses was said to be reluctant to talk about Jones and “seemed very scared as to [his] release from jail.”

According to the report, the initial call to police came when a bloodied and tearful Moses approached the security desk at Caesar's Palace asking for a key to her room, while one of her children asked: “Can you call the cops?”

Jones denied to police that he had pulled Moses’ hair or hit her, but admitted that the pair had been going through difficulties.

According to MMA Junkie, when Jones told Moses he was taking $10,000 to go to a strip club it started an argument in which he told her to “f*ck off.”

Jones was released from custody on Friday after posting bail and is due to appear in court next month.

The former longtime UFC light-heavyweight has thus far not commented publicly on the arrest, which came shortly after he had appeared at a glitzy ceremony to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his classic 2013 fight with Alexander Gustafsson.