 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘It’s followed me everywhere’: Ex-Premier League footballer retires after being trapped in 6 Covid quarantine stints in 2 years

28 Sep, 2021 18:05
Get short URL
‘It’s followed me everywhere’: Ex-Premier League footballer retires after being trapped in 6 Covid quarantine stints in 2 years
Steven Taylor during his time with Newcastle © Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs / Livepic
Ex-Newcastle star Steven Taylor has retired from football and says he wants to return to the UK to see his family after missing out on "any type of normal life" because of rigid Covid restrictions in Australia.

Taylor captained top side Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand, where UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took drastic action on Monday by vowing that he would never fight there again and promising to relocate to the US, with his City Kickboxing academy considering following him.

Phoenix general manager David Dome estimated that former England international Taylor has spent "three months alone in a hotel room" because of the restrictions put in place by Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and in neighboring Australia.

"The thought of having to relocate and hub again... I got caught in a lockdown at the end of last season and then again one day after I got out of managed isolation," explained the 35-year-old, adding that "family is more important than football."

"It feels like it's followed me everywhere. I haven't had any type of a normal life for some time.

"I'm excited for the next chapter and to see my family back home in the UK."

Phoenix have been based north in Australia over the majority of the past two A-League seasons and Dome stressed how difficult their relocation has been.

"Covid has been tough on this club, its players and staff over the past two years and especially for Steven," said Dome.

"[He's had] six stints in quarantine – that's three months alone in a hotel room - over the past two-odd years. That kind of thing takes a toll on a person."

Taylor and Adesanya could soon be joined by the England cricket team, who are said to be considering pulling out of the sport's biggest test competition, The Ashes, due to host team Australia's covid regulations.

The England netball team have also been forced to cancel their fixtures Down Under.

Nigerian-born brawler Adesanya, whose adopted homeland has seen just 27 deaths from covid but has constantly imposed strict protocol, blasted: "I’m done. All that money, they can get it from somewhere else. The rugby, the cricketers and all the others they’re f*cking giving exemptions to.

"But for me, you will never ever see me fight on these shores [again]. That was one of my dreams."

Also on rt.com ‘I’m done’: UFC champ Adesanya fumes at New Zealand government Covid lockdowns and exemptions as he announces move to US

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies