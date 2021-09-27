Georgina Rodriguez shows off jet-setting lifestyle as Cristiano Ronaldo’s lover teases fans with Netflix documentary clips (VIDEO)

The stunning partner of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, has teased a trailer for her new Netflix series, 'I am Georgina'.

Sharing the glossy clip to her 27 million followers on Instagram, the Spaniard, who was born in Argentina, visits several locations, ranging from the humble small town in which she grew up to glamorous Monaco on the weekend of the Formula One Grand Prix.

"Are you going to be following us around all day with that little camera?," she asks the paparazzi in the soverign-state city, where she is seen visiting a small church and praying.

The former shop girl can also be seen attending what appears to be a high society gala, where she is passed a message from a fan by an assistant which tells her: "Georgina – you are a person with a big heart. I wish there were more people like you in the world".

A trip to the theme park with friends sees her reveal her fear of one ride as it makes its way back to the ground, and she also gives a gift to another close acquaintance at a dinner table.

Her side as a loving stepmother to Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr, is also shown off as the youngster receives a football-themed cake and they sing 'Happy Birthday' to him.

Later, he is seen doing keep-ups with his five-time Ballon d'Or winning as the family takes a private jet with their loved ones to support him at Euro 2020.

On the same trip, Georgina is asked by one man in a Portugal shirt about a potential wedding with her partner.

"No," she answers, before a cut then reveals her to say: "It doesn't depends on me. Hopefully."

In the documentary, which is yet to have its premiere date revealed, Ronaldo is said to reveal how he fell in love with Georgina in a "split-second moment", and the pair also kiss by the side of the pool in the trailer.

The world will be treated to some of the model and social influencer's inner-thoughts, watching her say: "I am 27 and five years ago my life changed."

"The day I met Cristiano was a Thursday in the summer, as I was leaving the shop when a handsome man almost two metres tall…," she trails off.

Although Ronaldo is clearly the star draw and his "incorporation is total" in the documentary, Netflix Spain's Director of Entertainment, Alvaro Diaz, has said that his presence "complements a vision of who Georgina is and her relationship with the father of her children".

"It conditions all her life but the focus is on her and knowing her also through her own eyes," Diaz added.