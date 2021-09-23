‘I love Russian figure skating’: Indian skater who got ‘world record bad score’ wins hearts after competing in Siberia (VIDEO)

Parrii Srohi didn't impress the judges at the ISU Junior Grand Prix in Krasnoyarsk but the Indian figure-skater has no regrets about competing as she paid tribute to the Russian greats from whom she gained inspiration.

The 17-year-old Srohi failed to impress the judges with her showing at the event in the Siberian city, scoring just 27.56 points in total – including a tally of just 0.84 for the technical elements in her short program, which is reportedly the lowest ever recorded.

Her result saw her rooted to last place in the standings, some 17 points behind the figure-skater in second-last position.

However, the Indian who took up the sport just three years ago says that the defeat is just part of her continuing journey through the sport.

Srohi explained afterwards that the event was her first international tournament, and that coming to skate in Russia held particular significance for her as she valued the chance to work with Russian trainers.

Pointing to some of her inspirations, Srohi named some famous Russians on the ice from down the years, including Sochi 2014 sensation Yulia Lipnitskaya – whose performance at the Winter Olympics seven years ago Srohi described as "legendary."