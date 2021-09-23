‘This is stupid’: Fans stunned as Lyon star Paqueta receives yellow card after ‘showboating’ (VIDEO)
The incident occurred during Olympique Lyonnais' 3-1 win over Troyes.
After Paqueta scored in the 87th minute, the tie was done and dusted deep into stoppage time.
Attempting to kill it off near the corner flag, the Brazil international attempted a rainbow flick which didn't quite come off, instead hitting a Troyes man who squared up to the 24-year-old.
Toujours la Ligue 1 le championnat de la honte ou il est interdit de dribbler son adversaire mdr pic.twitter.com/11QBL9joMk— glory university (@BigGucciSosv) September 22, 2021
Claiming handball and trotting away unfazed, Paqueta got into position to receive the resulting throw in.
Referee Stephanie Frappart strolled over to him uttered some words at the Flamengo academy product, who then headed closer to the touchline into space.
Huddled with some Troyes players, Frappart then got out her yellow card and showed it to the perplexed number 10, who shrugged the disciplinary action off in disbelief.
This is stupid, what is the offence— GrealishMCFC💙 (@Kafkaesque_16) September 22, 2021
On social media, Brazilian football fans lamented the caution, claiming their players' creative instincts were being 'suppressed'.
"European clubs have suppressed our players' style and identity for years. Now even the refs are doing it," remarked one well-followed account that shared footage now seen by over a million people.
"This is stupid, what is the offence?" someone else asked.
They received the explanation that Paqueta had ignored the referee when she tried talking to him, which perhaps facilitated the yellow card, but a separate party noted that Selecao colleague Neymar was also reprimanded for a similar exhibition of skill when starring for PSG against Montpellier in the French top flight.
yeah lmao https://t.co/zNUZkp8X20— JMB (@jotaemeb17) September 22, 2021
"People let this happen and yet wonder why modern football is so robotic.
"Sometimes I wonder how people enjoy football these days," was another conclusion.
"European teams started to get scared of Brazil and its players. Hence carding players for dribbling. The only explanation I can give....embarrassing," remarked a separate outraged party.
The same people will then complain that the Brazilian flair and feel for the fame “is gone”— Jad Khalil (@thejadkhalil) September 22, 2021
"The same people will then complain that the Brazilian flair and feel for the fame 'is gone'," was another good point raised.
But Paqueta chose not to address the matter on Instagram or Twitter post-match.
On the latter format, he merely retweeted his impressive heat map during the win that one stats page produced, as well as an official club post of fans singing his name at the Groupama Stadium.
🎶 LUCAS PAQUETÁ, LUCAS PAQUETÁ, LUCAS PAQUETÁ, ALLEZ ALLEZ!🎶🎥 @JeremyLaugierpic.twitter.com/5YjyvDzSdK— Olympique Lyonnais 🇧🇷🇵🇹 (@OL_Portugues) September 22, 2021
On Instagram, he shared a photo of him tucking his effort away and wrote, "One more goal. Glory to God for everything" alongside a closed hands praying emoji.Also on rt.com ‘Unique skills’: Fans go wild for Neymar nutmeg assist as Brazil book Copa America final spot – and star wants MESSI next (VIDEO)
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.