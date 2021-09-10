‘Chubby is on FIRE’: Neymar sends new message to fat-shamers after scoring tap-in for Brazil in World Cup qualifier (VIDEO)
Neymar has been accused of carrying a few extra pounds in recent weeks after images appeared to show him looking loose around the waist.
The fat-shaming spree started when the Paris Saint-Germain star was spotted partying shirtless on a boat during his summer break, apparently indulging a bit too much for some fans’ liking ahead of the new season.
The detractors continued to target the 29-year-old during the international break when he wore a baggier-than-usual Brazil shirt for the game against Chile last week.
That prompted the star to claim the jersey had simply been too big for him.
“The shirt was ‘L’,” Neymar wrote on Instagram.
“I'm already at my ideal weight. In the next game I will ask for an 'M' size [shirt].”
Neymar laughs off claims he's out of shape as he finally responds to fans who 'fat-shamed him' by joking he was wearing a 'larger shirt than usual' during Brazil's win over Chile after he received more criticism over his weight pic.twitter.com/AB6ozfhLht— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) September 3, 2021
But Neymar clearly continues to be bothered by the jibes, and used the opportunity of Brazil’s 2-0 win against Peru on Thursday – in which he tapped in a 40th-minute goal – to take another shot at his critics.
“Chubby can ball,” Neymar wrote to his 160 million Instagram followers, along with a picture of himself flashing his abs.
He shared the same picture on Twitter with the message: “Chubby is on fire.”
Brazil 2 : 0 Peru ! Neymar with goal & assist ⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/Dbejxf95OO— jedel abdou (@zianeabdallah5) September 10, 2021
Neymar also suggested he feels “disrespected” by the media and others after taking his tally for Brazil to 69 goals in 113 games.
Neymar feels disrespected 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/QRdcPtuK7m— Goal (@goal) September 10, 2021
Brazil’s win maintained their perfect start to qualifying for the Qatar World Cup.
The Selecao have won all eight of their games so far in the notoriously grueling South American group.
Neymar next heads back to Paris as they resume their Ligue 1 campaign, although he is not expected to feature against Clermont on Saturday.
He should, however, feature against Club Brugge in the star-studded Parisians’ Champions League opener on Wednesday.
