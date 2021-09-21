Up for it: French football fan facing up to 1 year in jail after ‘MASTURBATING in front of rival supporters’ during crowd clashes
The clash between the bitter Ligue 1 enemies on Saturday was marred by a mass brawl as thugs fought police and Lens fans invaded the pitch in an effort to reach supporters in the away sector of the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.
Amid the carnage, one visiting Lille fan was apparently pictured masturbating in the stands, directing himself towards home supporters in the Trannin part of the ground where families are often housed.
According to reports in the local media, the unidentified man faces prosecution for sexual exhibition in a public place, which potentially carries a fine of up to €15,000 ($17,600) and up to one year in prison.
Le jeune homme a été pris en photo en train de se masturber devant la tribune Trannin. #RCLLOSChttps://t.co/3AuM1addtK— Antoine Maes (@AntoineMaes) September 21, 2021
The act was just one part of an unsavory Derby du Nord (Northern Derby) clash which home team Lens ended up winning 1-0 against last season’s shock Ligue 1 champions.
Seats were thrown onto the pitch while a Nazi salute was also reported. The violence is said to have injured at least six people.
The half-time confrontation between Lens and Lille fans - the second half has yet to get underway. (Credit: @ArthurPineau) pic.twitter.com/Jvo7H2tRFJ— Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 18, 2021
The ugly scenes are the latest to tarnish French football, following in the footsteps of the abandoned derby clash between Marseille and Nice in August.
On that occasion, Nice fans stormed the pitch to clash with Marseille players, some of whom had thrown projectiles back into the crowd after having them hurled in their direction.
In the aftermath, the Ligue 1 authorities ordered the game to be replayed behind closed doors at a neutral location while also docking Nice two points – one of which was suspended.Also on rt.com Doctor’s orders: Physio cops 9-month touchline ban as 2 players are suspended, club lose point over game abandoned after violence
Nice will be forced to play two more home games behind closed doors, while Marseille’s Dimitri Payet was handed a one-game ban after he threw a bottle back into the crowd after it struck him, triggering the chaos.
Payet’s teammate Alvaro Gonzalez has been slapped with a two-match ban, while Marseille physio Pablo Fernandez has been suspended for nine months after he was seen striking a Nice fan.
Sanctions are likely to be rolled out against Lille and Lens in the wake of their clashes at the weekend.Also on rt.com Turf wars: Riot police confront thugs on pitch as violent chaos breaks out at top-flight football match in France again (VIDEO)
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.