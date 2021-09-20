 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘You will always be missed’: Khabib Nurmagomedov pays tribute on his birthday to his late father Abdulmanap as UFC hails ex-champ

20 Sep, 2021 19:37
Get short URL
‘You will always be missed’: Khabib Nurmagomedov pays tribute on his birthday to his late father Abdulmanap as UFC hails ex-champ
Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) has paid tribute to his late father, Abdulmanap © Instagram / khabib_nurmagomedov | © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Kremlin via Reuters
The UFC has wished MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov a happy birthday – and the former champion paid tribute to his father and mentor, Abdulmanap.

While promotion president Dana White would love lightweight great Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement, the newly-turned 33-year-old has shown he is as busy as ever in the build-up to his birthday.

The legendary Dagestani portrayed himself going for a walk with his coach, Javier Mendez, on Sunday after the trainer turned 51 the previous day.

Nurmagomedov then revealed his plans to take a trip to the UK for two public events to raise awareness and money for the support and benefit of orphans around the world, and announced himself as a global brand ambassador for an ethical investor.

On his big day, the UFC shared a snap of Nurmagomedov, adding: "Help us wish a happy birthday to the Eagle."

The unbeaten retiree's thoughts, understandably, focused on the late Abdulmanap, who tragically died last year from complications relating to Covid-19.

"Father," he wrote, sharing a short film of interviews with numerous figures from the sport who were heavily influenced by the revered coach. "You will always be missed."

Twenty-nine win Nurmagomedov and some of the figures who learned from Abdulmanap honored him with a fight night in Moscow on Friday.

The event, hosted by Nurmagomedov's Eagle Fighting Championship, was headlined by the final fight in Shamil Zavurov's career.

Storied veteran Zavurov had spoken about his memories of growing up with the Nurmagomedovs, speaking of his sadness at Abdulmanap's untimely death while recalling the formative sway he had on his life.

Zavurov remembered the young Nurmagomedov as a future champion who was always asking questions, and the UFC icon's sharp analysis has again been in demand ahead of the heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in London on Saturday.

Nurmagomedov rates Usyk, Vasyl Lomachenko, Canelo Alvarez and Tyson Fury as the best current boxers in business, adding that he wants Usyk and Fury to meet.

“It’s going to be a very good fight," he predicted of that potential match-up. "He [Usyk] has very good skill and technique, Tyson Fury too.

“He is not like other heavyweights: more technique, his footwork is very good, his conditioning is very good. I really want to watch Usyk against Fury.”

Also on rt.com UFC legend Nurmagomedov ‘did not stand out’ as a youth, MMA great reveals as he prepares to be cornered by him in farewell fight

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies