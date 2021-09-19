 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Danish ex-cycling star killed after being hit by van during training ride at world championships

19 Sep, 2021 17:39
Popular cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen died after being hit by a van. © Reuters
Danish professional cycling star Chris Anker Sorensen has died aged 37 after being hit by a van while out on a ride preparing for the upcoming Road World Championships, where he was working as a pundit.

Sorensen was in Flanders, Belgium, where the event which he was set to cover as a pundit is to be held from September 19 to 26.

Rushed to hospital, he later died from his injuries with an International Cycling Union spokesman dubbing his passing a "tragic loss".

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone at the Danish Cycling Federation," a statement said.

Sorensen was a revered commentator in his homeland, with TV2 Sport director Frederik Lauesen revealing that he received the news of "good colleague" Sorensen's death "with great sadness".

"Mr Sorensen was in Belgium for the World Cycling Championships," Lauesen detailed.

"Today, Saturday, he was out cycling and was hit by a car, and he later died of his injuries.

"Our thoughts and deep sympathy go to Chris Anker Sorensen’s family," it was concluded.

Race World Championship organizers said in a statement that Flanders 2021 and the UCI were "saddened by the news that former rider Chris Anker Sorensen has passed in a traffic accident."

"Chris attended the 2021 UCI Road World Championships while working as an analyst for Danish television. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones," it concluded, while the UCI explained on their Twitter account that a minute's silence would be held in his honor before racing on Sunday.

Sorensen stepped down from the sport three years ago, after a successful career that was mostly under the team Bjarne Riis banner.

A talented climber and stage racer, he memorably won stage 8 in the Giro d'Italia in a landmark victory and led Saxo Bank at the Tour de France in 2012 where he was given the Combativity Award.

