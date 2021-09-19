Pele pedals on EXERCISE BIKE in hospital bed as 80-year-old icon attempts to reassure fans he’s fine after health scare (VIDEO)

Brazilian legend Pele has reassured fans he is recovering well despite being readmitted to hospital following surgery to remove a tumor from his colon. In an update, the 80-year-old icon was seen pedaling while in bed.

The three-time World Cup winner is currently recuperating at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital.

Earlier this month he underwent surgery when routine health checks discovered a tumor on his colon, forcing the star to spend around a week in hospital.

But after being released, Pele was returned to “semi-intensive care” in what was described as a precautionary measure.

In the latest message to reassure his millions of fans that the Brazil and Santos goalscoring king was on the mend, Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento shared footage of the star working out in his hospital bed.

Moving his legs as he appears to be riding an exercise bike, a smiling Pele is encouraged to work his arms as well before raising them to the camera.

“Insta fam, I saw that you liked the updates,” wrote Nascimento, before detailing her father’s physiotherapy.

“Today was two steps forward! Thank you for all of the love and all of the messages,” the message signed off.

Pele is the only player to have won the World Cup three times and remains Brazil’s all-time top-scorer on 77 goals in 92 games.

The health of the aging icon has worried fans in recent years. Pele underwent prostate surgery in 2015 and was pictured in a wheelchair meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the draw for the 2018 World Cup.

He was also admitted to hospital again for a urinary infection in 2019, while last year Pele dismissed claims from his own son that he was reclusive and “embarrassed” because he was unable to leave his home and walk unaided.