‘He is recovering well’: Pele’s daughter asks fans not to tell football icon he’s old as she gives update after he is hospitalized
The revered 80-year-old superstar underwent surgery to remove a tumor in his colon earlier this month, returning to a regular ward following an operation which had been postponed because of the Covid pandemic.
Pele was taken back into intensive care as a 'preventative' measure earlier this week as a result of a larynx problem, according to UOL – and now his daughter, Kely Nascimento, has posted a photo of the pair together as the three-time World Cup winner continues his recovery.
"I don't know what's coming out of the news out there but my DMs [messages] are booming," said the activist and speaker on gender and race in sports.
"There's already a lot of anxiety running around the world these days and we don't want to be the reason for more. He is recovering well and within normal range – I promise."
Nascimento, who had earlier confided that Pele had been "a little irritated that he can only eat jelly" immediately after the procedure, explained that Pele was wearing a coat indoors because the cold in Sao Paulo, where he was admitted to the Albert Einstein private clinic, "bothers him".
"He doesn't like it when I say this so please don't tell him, but he's an old man," she added.
"[It is] normal... [for] a man of his age, after an operation like that, sometimes it's two steps forward and one step back.
"It's very normal. Yesterday [Thursday] he was tired and took a little step back. Today he took two forwards.
"I want to thank again – and always – all the brilliant team here at Einstein and even more for all the good energy that you [fans] are transmitting."
In a brief address of his own, Pele portrayed himself in a green and yellow tracksuit bearing his name and told his Instagram following of more than 7.2 million that he is "still recovering very well."
"Today I received visits from family members and I continue to smile every day," he said. "Thank you for all the love I get from you."
Brazilian club Santos, for whom Pele scored more than 500 goals during his remarkable career, replied: "We are together, King. The nation of Santos is with you. And the whole world, too."Also on rt.com ‘Ready to play 90 minutes plus extra time’: Brazil legend Pele issues health update after leaving intensive care in Sao Paulo
