Baaad move: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘swaps $8mn mansion because of NOISY SHEEP’ as Man Utd star & family relocate after just 1 week

Manchester United proudly proclaimed that Cristiano Ronaldo had come “home” after his summer transfer move, but the star has reportedly failed to settle at one mansion because of some noisy sheep.

Ronaldo returned to the Premier League with a shock switch from Juventus, with the 36-year-old coming back to his former Old Trafford stomping ground.

The Portuguese icon and his family – stunning partner Georgina Rodriguez and four children – had originally taken up residence at a suitably plush £6million ($8.3 million) home set in 23 acres.

Both Ronaldo and his partner had shared images with their social media following looking happy as their young family enjoyed their new surroundings.

But according to The Sun, some noisy nearby farm stock as well as security concerns over an open footpath meant that Ronaldo wasn’t entirely satisfied.

“While the property is beautiful and is nestled in rolling fields and woodland, it was also close to sheep which are very noisy early in the morning,” the outlet quoted a source as saying.

“It had a public footpath across the land and the road at the front gave a view inside its gates.”

Ronaldo is known for his religious devotion to keeping in top shape – which is key to his remarkable longevity at the top of the game.

That, apparently, would be jeopardized by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner not getting enough kip because of his bleating neighbors.

“Ronaldo is a true pro who places a lot on rest and recovery after games, so it was decided it was best if he and his family moved,” The Sun source added, saying the move had come after less than a week.

According to the UK tabloid, Ronaldo has now switched to another seven-bedroom pile in Cheshire which boasts equally impressive features for the mega-rich star, as well as more appropriate security arrangements.

On the pitch, Ronaldo seems to have settled in better than with his accommodation situation. The star struck twice in his ‘second debut’ for United against Newcastle last weekend.

He was also on target in the Champions League clash with Young Boys on Tuesday, although United went on to lose that match 2-1 thanks to a late injury-time goal from the hosts while Ronaldo wasn’t on the pitch.

That match witnessed bizarre scenes before kick-off when a stray Ronaldo shot struck a female steward on the head, causing her to collapse to the floor.

Ronaldo attended the stricken victim and later presented her with a shirt by way of apology.

United’s next game is at West Ham on Sunday – with Ronaldo hopefully getting plenty of sleep as he prepares to help the team again.