‘I thought I was dead’: Steward hit by misfiring Ronaldo speaks about experience as footage captures impact (VIDEO)
Marisa Nobile was on duty at the Champions League meeting between United and Young Boys in Switzerland on Tuesday when her evening took an unexpected turn.
As United were warming up on the pitch at the Wankdorf Stadium, Ronaldo whipped one of his efforts way over the bar and bang onto the head of Nobile, who was facing the other way.
The steward went to the deck and was seen lying prone as she was attended to by fellow staff at the stadium.
A concerned Ronaldo was also seen making his way over to comfort the victim of his stray strike.
Footage online has shown the impact of the strike and the aftermath as Ronaldo appeared on the scene.
Nobile has now said she thought she had perhaps died and gone to heaven when the 36-year-old football icon appeared above her.
“I was gone in my head and went to the ground,” Nobile told the Swiss media.
“Afterwards I saw Ronaldo above me! I thought, ‘Oh my God no, did I die?’
“Ronaldo said: ‘No, no. Excuse me! What’s happening? Are you all right?’
Nobile added: “I was in great pain. My God. I was more or less crazy! But then I saw Ronaldo and the headache was gone.”
Mobile was later presented with a CR7 shirt by way of apology and the steward beamed as she posed with it for the cameras.
You won’t see a steward with a bigger smile today after she received @Cristiano's shirt 😍 pic.twitter.com/Q22Bc9tr0O— 433 (@433) September 14, 2021
Ronaldo was on target after 13 minutes of the match in Switzerland, scoring on his first Champions League appearance since returning to United in a shock summer switch from Juventus.
But despite netting his 135th goal in the competition in what was a record-equaling 177th Champions League appearance, the night did not end well for Ronaldo.
After defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off 10 minutes before half-time, Young Boys equalized in the 66th minute through Moumi Ngamaleu before a calamitous mistake from Jesse Lingard – who had replaced Ronaldo in the 72nd minute – handed the hosts victory deep into injury time.Also on rt.com Man Utd boss Solskjaer reveals why he took Ronaldo off for Lingard before shocking error led to defeat against Young Boys (VIDEO)
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.