 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Well deserved' - AIBA to reward medalists at World Champs with $2.6m prize money for 1st time in 75-year history

16 Sep, 2021 14:45
Get short URL
'Well deserved' - AIBA to reward medalists at World Champs with $2.6m prize money for 1st time in 75-year history
Getty Images / Alex Nicodim
For the first time in its 75-year history, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) will award medalists at the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, with prize money, from a $2.6m total prize fund.

The prize money, an unprecedented amount from AIBA, will be split among the medal winners in all eight weight categories at the upcoming world championships, held from the opening ceremony on at Štark Arena October 24 to the finals on November 5-6.

The finalist will receive most money, with gold medalists and eventual world champions receiving $100,000 and silver medalists getting $50,000, while both bronze medal winners, which are the pair of losing semi-finalists in each weight category receive $25,000.

“It is the first time AIBA will reward medalists of the World Championships financially, and this is how it should be," AIBA president Umar Kremlev said.

"This money is well-deserved taking into account the years of preparations required to earn a place at AIBA’s top tournament and the efforts made.

"We know this development will be a major benefit for our boxers. Not only should they be successful in the ring, but also self-sufficient and prosperous."

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies