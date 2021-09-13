 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Crack down on this’: Enraged Coco Gauff shocks crowd by ‘almost hitting child with racket’ in US Open doubles defeat (VIDEO)

13 Sep, 2021 10:00
Coco Gauff was emotional after her doubles defeat with Caty McNally. © USA Today Sports / Twitter @JamieoJohnson
Teenage American star Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff threw a strop after her defeat in the women’s doubles final at the US Open, slamming her racket into the ground before hurling it across court and almost hitting a young fan.

Gauff, 17, was partnering fellow American teenager Caty McNally as they took on Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

A hard-fought encounter ended with Gauff sending a return of serve long to hand Stosur and Zhang a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory – triggering a furious reaction from the teenager.

Gauff slammed her racket into the court before chucking it towards the advertising boards, apparently almost striking a boy at courtside.

There were audible gasps as the anger unfolded, although Gauff is said to have apologized for the outburst and given the youngster one of her rackets.

Gauff could be sanctioned for her actions and was contrite during her post-match press conference – although she still said she did not regret slamming her racket.

“I lost a Grand Slam final. I didn't mean for the racket to go as it did, but I did throw it,” said the star.

“Probably not the best behavior on my side. I don't mean to do that in the moment, but I let my emotions take over.

“I don't regret it. I only regret the racket went so far and almost hit the kid… I was just frustrated for losing a Grand Slam final.”

Some fans were angered by the incident, claiming tennis stars in the men’s and women’s game were too prone to tantrums.

“Not good enough. Players should not be doing this. [[Daniil] Medvedev kicking a camera, [Novak] Djokovic trashing his racket and belting balls into the ether. [Denis] Shapovalov almost took the umpires eye out some years ago. They should crack down on this,” read one comment.

"These smashers are gonna hurt someone someday. Disgusting," said another.  

Gauff and McNally were seeded 11th in New York and were bidding to add to the US Open junior doubles title they won together in 2018.

In the end, it was veteran pairing Stosur and Zhang – seeded 14th – who took home the title to go with the one they claimed as a duo at the Australian Open in 2019.

