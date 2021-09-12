‘This is pressure’: Fans feel for Djokovic as star IN TEARS before losing bid for historic Grand Slam against Medvedev (VIDEO)

Tennis fans reacted with sympathy for Novak Djokovic after the Serbian star was unable to hold back the tears in the final set of his defeat to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at the US Open.

Djokovic, 34, had been aiming to become the first person since Rod Laver in 1969 to win a historic calendar Grand Slam as he eyed a record 21st major title in total, which would have broken his three-way tie with generational rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in their tussle for outright GOAT status.

But Djokovic was confronted with an inspired Medvedev on Arthur Ashe Stadium as the big Russian’s flawless serving and heavy-hitting consigned his rival to a straight-sets defeat.

In stopping Djokovic, Medvedev made his own slice of history, winning a Grand Slam singles final at the third attempt and becoming the first Russian man to do so since Marat Safin in 2005.

Such was Medvedev’s dominance in New York, he handed Djokovic little chance of gaining any kind of foothold in the match.

Djokovic’s frustrations boiled over at times – including with a racket-smashing outburst in the second set and a potential follow-up later on before he thought better of it with a ball girl in close range.

Djokovic was noticeably frustrated during the second set at the #USOpenpic.twitter.com/K2vh7mC3Lp — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2021

Djokovic almost thinks about it but stops just in time 😬 #USOpenpic.twitter.com/KnrTgbJJLt — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) September 12, 2021

Those flashes of anger summed up Medvedev's domination, but there was an unlikely glimpse of a comeback when the Russian fluffed his first attempt at serving for the match, handing Djokovic a lifeline at 3-5 in the third set

The Serbian world number one held serve to edge to 4-5, but still needed one more break to level up in the set.

Receiving fervent support from the crowd as the players took their seats between the change of ends, Djokovic was unable to contain his emotions and was seen breaking into tears as he covered his head with a towel.

Djokovic is in tears at the changeover. 😥 #usopenpic.twitter.com/UcwP6PQHrS — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) September 12, 2021

Djokovic was still red-eyed as he rose from his seat to face the Medvedev serve, but was unable to stop the inevitable as the 25-year-old Russian saw out the match and picked up a maiden Grand Slam title.

Online, there was sympathy for Djokovic from fans – with some claiming the pressure had finally taken its toll.

Wow. This is some pressure. pic.twitter.com/6RYOwXFNFa — Tim Callanan (@MrTimCallanan) September 12, 2021

Wow, Djokovic saves match point, holds serve and as the crowd roars, is in tears at he changeover. Imagine the pressure. Goodness. #USOpenpic.twitter.com/xw0bTiU1nw — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 12, 2021

Djokovic playing through tears??? — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) September 12, 2021

Regardless of feelings about Novak Djokovic, it's hard not to feel for him right now. He was in tears coming out for that final game as the New York crowd cheered his name - falling at the 28th and final hurdle in pursuit of a staggering calendar Grand Slam. #USOpen — Joshua Jones (@_joshuajones) September 12, 2021

It was also noted that Djokovic's tilt at history in attempting to win Olympic gold in Japan had also fallen short – in that case in the semi-finals – before he suffered more agony in his quest for a calendar Slam in New York.

"A much needed release from what we can only imagine was a mountain of pressure to win Olympic gold & the Grand Slam. Both slipped through his fingers. He experiences so much success. This is real pain. Feel for him," said tennis figure Craig O'Shannessy.

#Djokovic in tears post-match. A much needed release from what we can only imagine was a mountain of pressure to win Olympic gold & the Grand Slam. Both slipped through his fingers. He experiences so much success. This is real pain. Feel for him. #USOpenpic.twitter.com/yhvj4L9C9W — Craig O'Shannessy (@BrainGameTennis) September 12, 2021

It’s gut wrenching to watch Djokovic breaking down like that. You can’t imagine the magnitude of pressure he’s been under since the Olympics. In his speech, he was just so grateful that people were finally cheering for him… that’s really heartbreaking💔 #USOpen — Arran Hannah (@ArranHannah) September 12, 2021

A minority, however, appeared less inclined to sympathize with Djokovic and pointed to the Serb's previous words about living with pressure when you are at the top.

Djokovic: "If you are aiming to be at the top of the game you better start learning how to deal with pressure and how to cope with those moments" #USOpenpic.twitter.com/NLr5W4iXsd — WTA Tea (@WTATea) September 12, 2021

In his post-match interview, Djokovic graciously congratulated Medvedev on his success before pointing to the reaction from the crowd as perhaps being behind his outpouring of emotions towards the end of the match.

“You guys touched my soul, I never felt like this in New York. I love you guys, thank you so much for the support, everything you have done tonight for me. I love you and I’ll see you soon,” said the Serb, who was aiming for a fourth title at Flushing Meadows.

"You guys touched my soul. ... I've never felt like this in New York, honestly. ... I love you and I'll see you soon."Novak Djokovic thanks the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium after losing in the US Open finals. pic.twitter.com/8ZcVepnCb5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2021

Despite his ongoing battle with Nadal and Federer for an outright record Grand Slam haul, Djokovic is often perceived as being less popular among fans than his peers.

That seemed to shift dramatically in New York on Sunday, as Djokovic was given fervent backing from a crowd including the likes of Brad Pitt, Ben Stiller, and other assorted Hollywood royalty and dignitaries.

After collapsing onto the court at sealing the title, Medvedev rose to his feet to embrace Djokovic at the net, and even seemed to gesture to his team in the stands to tone down their celebrations, perhaps out of respect for the Serbian legend.

This is what sports is about. pic.twitter.com/M0pzTQDsvl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

“First of all, sorry for you the fans and Novak. We all know what he was going for today...," Medvedev told the crowd.

"What you have accomplished this year and throughout your career, for me, I have never said this before, you are the greatest tennis player in the history."

Daniil Medvedev believes Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player in history. #USOpen🎥: USOpen pic.twitter.com/TJoIUbRMy6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 12, 2021

Such is his remarkable condition and stamina, Djokovic will surely come again with his bid for a record Grand Slam next year – but for now, the dream is on ice thanks to the brilliance of Medvedev.