Detroit Lions coach shoots down rumors NFL star D’Andre Swift is subject of a homicide investigation

10 Sep, 2021 19:11
Dan Campbell (inset) has refused to comment on rumors surrounding Detroit Lions star D'Andre Swift © Tim Fuller / USA Today Sports via Reuters | © Raj Mehta / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Dan Campbell, the head coach of the NFL's Detroit Lions, says that he doesn't feel the need to comment on "internet rumors" amid speculation that D'Andre Swift is wanted in connection to a murder inquiry.

The internet has been awash with allegations this week which suggest that the Lions' star running back Swift is being sought by authorities in connection to a murder case which has been opened in Philadelphia. 

The genesis of these particular claims remain unclear but they have been noted on social media, as well as on popular news aggregator website Reddit.

Addressing the matter, NFL beat reporter Mike Garafolo indicated that "extensive reporting" has been ongoing in relation to the murder this week.

While Garafolo said that Philadelphia Police are remaining tight-lipped on the rumors linking Swift to the homicide case, he added that he has been told by 'sources' that Swift isn't on the police's radar.

"Philadelphia Police have declined to comment," wrote Garofolo. "Sources have indicated D’Andre Swift is not under investigation. There is an open [homicide] case. But again, no indication Swift is a suspect."

In his pre-game meeting with the media on Friday ahead of the Lions season opener on Sunday, Campbell was forced to address the speculation.

"That’s just internet rumors that I don’t feel I need to comment on right now," he said.

"Not to my knowledge," he added, when asked if Swift was under investigation by police. 

Swift, 22, was drafted into the NFL prior to the beginning of last season with Detroit selecting him with the 35th overall pick.

His debut season with the Lions saw him register a total of 878 yards from scrimmage, scoring ten total touchdowns in just 13 games.

He is expected to be a primary cog in the Lions' offensive game this season after the team traded long-time quarterback Matthew Stafford to the LA Rams, replacing him with Jared Goff. 

