Detroit Lions coach shoots down rumors NFL star D’Andre Swift is subject of a homicide investigation
The internet has been awash with allegations this week which suggest that the Lions' star running back Swift is being sought by authorities in connection to a murder case which has been opened in Philadelphia.
The genesis of these particular claims remain unclear but they have been noted on social media, as well as on popular news aggregator website Reddit.
Addressing the matter, NFL beat reporter Mike Garafolo indicated that "extensive reporting" has been ongoing in relation to the murder this week.
I will add this: We did extensive reporting on the situation the last two days. Philadelphia Police have declined to comment. Sources have indicated D'Andre Swift is not under investigation. There is an open murder case. But again, no indication Swift is a suspect. https://t.co/2OvgwIxw7b— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 10, 2021
#Lions coach Dan Campbell on D'Andre Swift: "That's just internet rumors I don't feel I need to comment on right now." Asked if Swift is under investigation, Campbell says, "Not to my knowledge."— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 10, 2021
While Garafolo said that Philadelphia Police are remaining tight-lipped on the rumors linking Swift to the homicide case, he added that he has been told by 'sources' that Swift isn't on the police's radar.
"Philadelphia Police have declined to comment," wrote Garofolo. "Sources have indicated D’Andre Swift is not under investigation. There is an open [homicide] case. But again, no indication Swift is a suspect."
In his pre-game meeting with the media on Friday ahead of the Lions season opener on Sunday, Campbell was forced to address the speculation.
"That’s just internet rumors that I don’t feel I need to comment on right now," he said.
"Not to my knowledge," he added, when asked if Swift was under investigation by police.
Swift, 22, was drafted into the NFL prior to the beginning of last season with Detroit selecting him with the 35th overall pick.
His debut season with the Lions saw him register a total of 878 yards from scrimmage, scoring ten total touchdowns in just 13 games.
He is expected to be a primary cog in the Lions' offensive game this season after the team traded long-time quarterback Matthew Stafford to the LA Rams, replacing him with Jared Goff.Also on rt.com ‘Time to change the channel’: Fans in uproar as NFL parades so-called ‘black national anthem’ ahead of season opener
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.