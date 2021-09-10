‘Don’t force my kids to take drugs’: UFC star Masvidal shares leaked snap of Hunter Biden in bed as Trump ally blasts US president

Joe Biden's advice to families about children who are too young to receive a Covid-19 vaccine yet has drawn a fierce response from UFC star Jorge Masvidal, who reacted with an infamous photo of the US president's son, Hunter.

A passenger on Donald Trump's 'Fighters Against Socialism' bus ahead of the former president's doomed election bid last year, Masvidal is clearly no fan of the billionaire's successor, articulating his feelings after the new head of state offered advice to parents.

In a news bulletin clip shared by the former title contender, Biden can be seen earnestly telling households that "the best way for parents to protect their children under the age of 12 starts at home."

That seems to have sufficiently enraged Masvidal to provoke a savage response featuring a compromising photo of Biden's son.

Biden junior was at the center of a huge scandal during the election campaign when a laptop that purportedly belonged to him fell into the hands of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The blurry photo was widely reported as appearing to show troubled Biden in bed next to a crack pipe, throwing an unwanted spotlight on the then-50-year-old father-of-five whose long history of alcoholism and cocaine addiction has been well documented.

During their first presidential debate last September, Trump was rebuked as being a liar by Biden when he said: "I know Hunter.

"Hunter got thrown out of the military. He was thrown out, dishonorably discharged for cocaine use. And he didn't have a job until you were vice president."

Biden then reflected: "My son, like a lot of people we know at home, had a drug problem. He's overtaken it. He's fixed it."

Masvidal has clearly not forgotten the controversy. "You do not know the best way for a parent to protect their child," he railed on social media, adding the hashtags "super-necessary" and "worst leader in history".

"Don’t force my kids to take drugs just because yours does."

'Gamebred' also appeared appalled at another segment of a Biden speech he shared in which the president opined in support of vaccination: "This is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting yourself and those around you."

Masvidal responded to accuse the Biden administration of "destroying freedom", proceeding to share news that three governors are planning to fight any 'vaccine mandate'.

"This is not about a freedom is a phrase that should never come out of a US president's mouth," Masvidal highlighted Bill Lee, the Republican Governor of Tennessee, as saying.

"For a fight that requires working together, a lot of cynical and divisive edicts came out of the White House today pitting the vaccinated against the unvaccinated, businesses against employees and the federal government against states."

The Florida-born 36-year-old also shared a post by the state's Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, purportedly talking about vaccine mandates for government employees.

"How could we get to the point, in this country, where you would not let them work because of their choice on the vaccine?" DeSantis was quoted as saying in words that evidently chimed with Masvidal.

"I just think that's fundamentally wrong. I do not think that people should lose their jobs over this issue, and we will fight that."

Masvidal was delighted when Trump namechecked him at a rally during his election drive, telling his fans that his father "hadn't stopped smiling" at the recognition.

He pictured himself on the campaign bus with Donald Trump Jr, who labeled Biden's son a "crackhead", and wrote: "I knew [Trump] was legit when his son told me we share the same diet plan. Good food. Good hair. Good riddance, socialism."

The pair smiled for the camera while holding up meals from fast food giant McDonald's. Masvidal went on to lose his only fight since, suffering a second-round knockout against Kamaru Usman in April.