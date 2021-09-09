 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Around 200 foreigners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul in first large-scale departure since US ends troop withdrawal
HomeSport News

World Cup winner Jerome Boateng denies assaulting ex-girlfriend in court as legal drama swirls around former Bayern Munich player

9 Sep, 2021 13:23
Get short URL
World Cup winner Jerome Boateng denies assaulting ex-girlfriend in court as legal drama swirls around former Bayern Munich player
Jerome Boateng looks on during his trial © Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters
Former Bayern Munich man Jerome Boateng has denied assaulting his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his twin daughters in a case which could see the former World Cup winner jailed for five years if he is convicted.

Boateng, who signed for Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in early September, is accused of injuring a woman identified only as Sherin S during a holiday in 2018, with prosecutors alleging the that the 2014 World Cup-winning defender is guilty of wilful bodily harm.

The footballer, 33, denies the charges but could face a heavy fine or even substantial jail time should he be convicted. 

In advance of the trial, prosecutors stated that Boateng threw a lamp and a cooling box at his former partner in an assault alleged to have taken place in the Caribbean three years ago. Legal counsel also state that Boateng insulted Sherin S, hit her and also pulled her hair.

However, in court Boateng denied the charges and recounted a contrasting perspective on the alleged incident, saying that they had an argument after a dispute between the pair over a game of cards.

He also said that Sherin S hit him, causing an injury to his lip, before he pushed her away, at which point she fell to the ground. He continued to say that he threw a pillow against a table in frustration, which caused a lamp to fall to the floor.

The court will hear from four witnesses linked to the event, with a verdict in the case expected as soon as this week. The trial had been delayed from its original date in December after a witness was unable to appear before the court.

Also on rt.com Germany star Boateng set for Munich court date over claims he assaulted ex-girlfriend – with threat of up to FIVE YEARS in jail

Boateng recently ended a ten-year association with Bayern, during which time he made 364 appearances for the Bundesliga giants and won 22 trophies – including two Champions League and nine German top division titles – along the way.

In February, Kasia Lenhardt, the 25-year-old model ex-girlfriend of Boateng's was found dead at a dwelling in Berlin.

It is understood that she took her own life while Boateng was playing for Bayern Munich Club World Cup in Qatar, with reports in Germany suggesting that Boateng had recently ended their relationship.

Also on rt.com Fan waits for Ronaldo in t-shirt of his mom & son outside Man United training base, suffers heartache as star drives past (VIDEO)

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies