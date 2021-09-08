‘Doing what he does best’: Germany & Chelsea forward Timo Werner guilty of ‘barely believable’ miss in World Cup qualifier (VIDEO)
Despite always being a willing runner for club and country, Werner has earned a reputation as something of a profligate presence in the Chelsea frontline since he made the switch from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020.
That form has often also spilled over into international duty with Germany – with the latest example coming in Die Mannschaft’s World Cup Group J qualifier in Iceland on Wednesday.
📸 - Timo Werner has an open net in front of him to make it 4-0 but couldn't get it on target. pic.twitter.com/u0u1NwDpky— 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 8, 2021
Presented with a cross from the right from substitute Lukas Klostermann, and with it seemingly harder to miss than score from his position six yards out, Werner somehow succeeded in sending the ball ballooning over the bar before taking a comical tumble for good measure.
Merciless fans online were quick to troll the hapless 25-year-old.
Timo Werner doing what he does best 🤡 pic.twitter.com/qfLZ6VccTe— Hassan (@Bayerno17) September 8, 2021
time werner I swear he’s trolling😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wplLfQRO8E— liam.szn💯 (@gunwoodunited) September 8, 2021
Werner!😳🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/gsF3MIryyQ— Goats (@CR7LM30) September 8, 2021
Luckily at that stage Germany were already cruising at 3-0 up in Reykjavík thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry, Antonio Rudiger and Leroy Sane.
And thankfully for Werner, he went some way to sparing his blushes by finally finding the net in the 88th minute – although even that effort needed help sneaking in via the post.
789 chances later, Timo Werner scores.#ICEGERpic.twitter.com/h17Tezv5eL— B/R Goal (@br_goal) September 8, 2021
The goal was actually Werner’s third in his last three games for Germany, having struck in each of their previous two World Cup qualifiers against Armenia and Liechtenstein to take his overall tally to 19 goals in 45 caps for his country.
I don’t care about misses tonight, I only care about the fact Timo Werner scored in all 3 games this break and also had an assist. That’s a successful period. We move. pic.twitter.com/oiyyFxA4Mo— Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) September 8, 2021
Chelsea will hope that Werner can also find his scoring boots for them this season, after a relatively disappointing return of 12 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions in his maiden season at Stamford Bridge.
This year there is added competition up front for the Blues after the big-money arrival of Romelu Lukaku, with Werner even linked to a possible move away from the London club before the transfer window slammed shut.
Werner will return to club duty as Chelsea play Aston Villa this weekend, while Germany sit top of their World Cup qualifying group, picking up 15 points from their six games – putting them four points ahead of Armenia in second place.
