‘Get kidnapped and raped’: Tennis star Sloane Stephens receives ‘over 2,000 messages’ of horrific abuse after US Open loss

Tennis star Sloane Stephens has revealed the extent of horrific racial and sexist abuse she suffered after her exit from the US Open, while claiming to have received 'over 2,000 messages' of such content.

After disposing of 17-year-old prospect Coco Gauff, the American advanced to face 16th seed Angelique Kerber in the third round.

Taking the first set 7-5, she then dropped the second and third by scores of 6-2 and 6-3 to crash out at Flushing Meadows.

And if dealing with the disappointment of being unable to reclaim the only Grand Slam she has won in her career back in 2017 wasn't enough, Stephens has had to deal with a barrage of racial and sexist abuse.

Some messages said they hoped Stephens got "kidnapped and raped," also calling her "a whore pig."

Sharing details through a series of Instagram stories, the 28-year-old wrote: "I am human, after last night's match I got [over 2,000] messages of abuse/anger from people upset by yesterday's result.

"It's so hard to read messages like these, but I'll post a few so you guys can see what it's like after a loss...," she continued, along with a sad smiley.

One individual called her a series of derogatory names and a "monkey" while wishing her to be kidnapped and sexually abused, as another promised to find her and "destroy" her leg "so hard that you can't walk anymore".

Soon as he mentioned ‘fixer’ and ‘corruption’ Dead give away, it literally brings out the worst In people. — JustVic (@_VSimmons) September 4, 2021

Fans offered their support and suggested that Stephens let her PR team run her main account while she has a private one to no longer be subjected to such disgusting communication.

Others had theories as to why she had received it and pointed to gambling.

"Do you know what’s interesting, a lot of these I can guarantee are people who have staked money on her to win and have lost money and now result to these vile insults, I hate it so much," said one onlooker.

"Soon as he mentioned ‘fixer’ and ‘corruption’ [it was a] dead give away. It literally brings out the worst in people."

That’s gotta be gambling right? Why else would someone care that much unless they lost money? It makes zero sense. — Dark Man X (@96SlugChamp) September 4, 2021

Is it a good moment to start talking about bullying on tennis? Taylor #Fritz has also received such threats. #Tsitsipas now trying to deal with people booing him on+off the court. #Osaka struggles psychologically (+who knows if it all started from her title at the #USOpen ..) — Evi (@EviChatzisavva) September 5, 2021

"Is it a good moment to start talking about bullying on tennis?" someone else asked.

"Taylor Fritz has also received such threats. Stefanos Tsitsipas is now trying to deal with people booing him on and off the court."

"Naomi Osaka struggles psychologically (and who knows if it all started from her title at the US Open)," it was posed.