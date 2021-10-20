 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Cops arrest footballer in France for prostitution of minor after girl alleges he paid for sex following ‘stolen car’ row – report

20 Oct, 2021 00:32
Get short URL
Cops arrest footballer in France for prostitution of minor after girl alleges he paid for sex following ‘stolen car’ row – report
Nimes' Stade des Costieres home © Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters
An unnamed footballer for French side Nimes has reportedly been arrested following allegations by a minor that he paid her for sex as part of an investigation that is said to have been sparked by a row over a stolen car.

The player, who purportedly represents the second-tier side, is said to have been taken into custody by police over allegedly 'resorting to the prostitution of minors', according to a report.

He went to a police station to report that his car had been swiped by several young women at the same time as a female minor allegedly took the car in question to a dealership, a BFMTV report confirmed by RMC Sport said.

According to the account, the girl was then threatened before heading to the police in fright, alleging that the owner of the car – who she is said to have named as the player – paid her a fee to have sex with him in the presence of another minor and an adult.

Police reportedly arrested the player and took him into custody after he was summoned to the station.

That has now been extended, with further developments expected on Wednesday.

As well as the prostitution of minors, the investigation is said to be focusing on the organization of meetings during which minors have had alleged sexual relations with an adult.

Objectif Gard claimed that the teenagers involved in the allegations are 17 years old.

Also on rt.com Getting off lightly? England escape with one-match stadium ban & €100K fine for mass disorder at Euro 2020 final at Wembley

The player reportedly missed Nimes' 2-0 league defeat at home to Ajaccio on Monday as a result of the investigation.

The result was the club's fourth defeat as part of a seven-game winless run that has left them 13th in Ligue 2.

Nimes were relegated from the top-flight Ligue 1 with a match to spare last season.

Based in south-east France, they were Ligue 1 runners-up four times between 1958 and 1972.

The club was yet to issue a public response to the allegations on Tuesday night.

Also on rt.com Husband of Kenyan Olympic star found stabbed to death is arrested after ‘trying to flee country & ramming getaway car into truck’
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies