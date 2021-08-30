‘Take the fight’: Jake Paul in backstage clash with Tommy Fury as brother of heavyweight boxing king demands showdown (VIDEO)

Novice boxers Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were involved in a backstage fracas after their fights on Sunday night in Cleveland, and challenged one another to a showdown of unbeaten chancers to settle a long-standing feud.

A reality TV celebrity and the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Tommy won his fight on the undercard of Paul's main event against Tyron Woodley.

Booed for the duration of the bout by the crowd in Paul's homestate Ohio, the Brit beat MMA scrapper Anthony Taylor on the cards 40-36.

"I feel good, it was a good performance," said the Mancunian in the ring following his win.

"Don’t forget everybody, I only had 10 amateur fights. I flew all the way over here, my dad wasn’t able to be with me tonight."

"I feel like I’ve achieved a lot coming out in my six fights with you lovely people. Thank you all for coming and big up Cleveland!," he continued, before then calling out his nemesis.

"Jake Paul should have an easy night, aye?" Fury asked.

"So he’s got no excuse in not taking the fight. Let’s get it on, Jake Paul. I’ve done my bit, you do your bit tonight, and let’s get it on."

"I mean, it should be easy enough for him, like I said. I went four rounds with his sparring partner. Jump in the ring. It should be no test at all," he stressed.

Taking on ex-UFC welterweight champion Woodley, though, Paul's evening was far from straightforward and he received his toughest test yet while rocked and almost knocked through the ropes in the fourth round.

Battling to a split decision win after eight, the YouTuber bumped into Fury backstage where a melee ensued.

"What's going on, Tom?" Paul asked him, while Fury responded: "You need to stop running my friend, let's get it on."

As the entourages of each man also traded barbs and split up the confrontation, Tommy was heard repeatedly saying: "Take the fight."

If one listens to Paul, however, Fury really wants no part of him.

"Look, the guy really had nothing to say, he had a mediocre performance against my sparring partner," said the 24-year-old.

"All credit to Anthony Taylor he's a tough guy but Tommy Fury is supposed to be this tough, big bad guy, legendary bloodline.

"I got into his face and let him talk. I don't have anything to say to him - at the end of the day I hired him to be here, I gave him an opportunity to shine. I don't have any bad blood I just said, 'Yo tell your girl to get out of my DMs.'

"At the end of the day, will we see that fight?," doubted the 4-0 Paul.

"I would run that s*** easy - that's an easier fight than Tyron in my opinion. People say he's a real boxer - OK, maybe, let's run it real boxer."

Allowed to give his side of the story, though, 7-0 Fury doubted the pedigree of Paul and his brother Logan, who recently took on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition.

"Jake saw me ringside, I was leaning over the ropes waiting to get in. Logan said not now. They ain't fighters," scoffed Fury.

"I was ready to throw hands there and then. This guy doesn't understand - me and my team will go now, we'll get stuck in so he can count his blessings.

"Forty of his security team broke it up because the man can't fight. Imagine him on the street...please. He wouldn't last two seconds.

"If he had no security team there with him, he would have walked straight past me," insisted Fury.

"There was a moment in that corridor where everything was going off between the security, my team, his team and it was just me and him."