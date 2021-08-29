 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: UFC powerhouse Alhassan starches Italian rival with savage head-kick KO just 17 SECONDS into Las Vegas fight

29 Aug, 2021 09:27
Abdul Razak Alhassan made short work of UFC rival Alessio Di Chirico. © Twitter @xdliamm
Abdul Razak Alhassan added another spectacular rapid-fire KO to his highlights reel with a 17-second demolition of Alessio Di Chirico in their middleweight contest in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Looking to bounce back from a three-fight losing skid, Alhassan felled his Italian rival with a brutal head-kick with the bout barely started at the UFC Apex.

With Di Chirico crumpled against the cage, Alhassan didn’t concern himself with attempting further strikes, simply walking away from his dazed opponent and making a ‘finished’ gesture with his arms.

“My goodness, one and done with the leg kick,” said the UFC commentary team as they watched in awe at the violently abrupt conclusion.     

Online, reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was among those suitably impressed by the finish – as was former two-weight king Daniel Cormier.

Alhassan, 36, picked up a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his explosive finish, bouncing back into the win column after three successive losses.

The quick-fire finish also meant he became only the seventh UFC fighter to earn three or more knockouts in under a minute each – having stopped Niko Price in 43 seconds of their 2018 contest and needing 53 seconds to KO Charlie Ward on his promotion debut in 2016.  

Remarkably, each of Alhassan’s 11 career wins have come inside the first round.

“I cannot wait to tell [my son] daddy won,” Alhassan said after his latest demolition.

“It’s something we’ve been practicing. It was actually supposed to be the left kick. I saw his head go that way and I just threw it.”

Fighting out of Texas but of Ghanaian descent, ‘Judo Thunder’ Alhassan improved his record to 5-4 inside the UFC octagon.  

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Di Chirico suffered his fourth defeat in his last five fights and a sixth loss in his 10 UFC octagon outings.

