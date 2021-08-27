‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ Alica Schmidt ‘ready to put in that work’ for Paris 2024 Olympic Games after ending frustrating season

Social media sensation Alica Schmidt has admitted she is "not satisfied" after ending a season that included failing to race at the 2020 Olympic Games. The 'world's sexiest athlete' is now targeting Paris in three years' time.

The 22-year-old's contribution to the German team at the Games was questioned after she failed to qualify for the 4x400m women's race, and Schmidt has conceded that she did not reach her potential on the greatest stage of all.

Now the former youth medalist is fully focused on putting her frustrations right when the Games head to France in 2024.

"It was an amazing experience and a time I will never forget," Schmidt said of her time in Tokyo.

"Even though I didn't get to run, I was able to learn so much for future years and it gave me so much motivation.

"I know I'm still young and have a lot of time. From now on, the preparations for Paris 2024 begin and I'm ready to put in that work."

In the meantime, Schmidt has posed in a ripped pair of trousers and a tight white top, telling her Instagram following of more than 2.5 million: "Your potential is endless."

"Not going to lie – I’m not satisfied with my races this year," she reflected. "I’ve worked harder than ever before, day in, day out – pushed my limits in every workout and made so many sacrifices.

"It was not an easy year with my Covid Infection and torn ligaments but nevertheless, I know what I am capable of and I‘m hungry for more.

"Now I'm going to take a break and I'm looking forward to coming back feeling fresh and ready to train hard again."

Schmidt has added a whopping total of almost two million fans to her vast online following since last year, although she has voiced some reluctance about the 'world's sexiest athlete' tag she was afforded by one publication.

“I do not know why I got this title," she said in 2020. "Sport comes clearly first."

“There are thousands of girls on Instagram who look good but having many fans doesn’t make you interesting. That's just competitive sport, for me.”