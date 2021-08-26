 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pentagon confirms EXPLOSION outside airport in Afghanistan's capital
Arsenal fans beg for Qatari takeover and for Kroenkes to leave club after Sheikh appears to confirm royal family takeover interest

26 Aug, 2021 14:24
Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani has tweeted about a potential Arsenal takeover © Andrew Couldridge / Action Images via Reuters | © Fadi Al-Assaad / Reuters
Arsenal fans have begged for a potential takeover by the Qatari royal family after reports of club owners Kroenkes being bought appeared to be confirmed on Twitter following a series of cryptic tweets from the Arabian Peninsula.

Long-suffering Gunners supporters have had their misery enhanced in recent weeks by a dreadful start to the new Premier League season.

Beaten at new boys Brentford 2-0 on opening day, they were then bullied by cross-city rivals Chelsea last Sunday when the gulf between themselves and top outfits such as the Champions League winners never seemed wider.

Some would love nothing more than the ruling Kroenkes being driven out of their club, with tensions rising to the surface during the failed attempt to create a despised European Super League, which Arsenal initially signed up to.

Earlier this week, a series of cryptic tweets from Qatar royal family member Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani sent tongues wagging.

First, the Sheikh posted a picture of the club crest with the caption: "The rest of the time... seven months."

Before that, he had said: "I think it's time to sell. The situation is getting worse than bad. London red."

Kuwait newspaper Alqabas has subsequently reported that the Qatar Sports Investment group which owns PSG is keen on adding a Premier League outfit to its ranks.

A popular, Qatari Twitter user also addressed the matter by informing his near-150,000 followers: "I received a lot of questions about Arsenal yesterday, and some were upset because I did not answer them.

"In fact, I do not have any definite information, but it is said that there is Qatari interest in buying the club during this year, but the process will not be easy. [Only] God knows."

Arsenal fans were quick to react to the developments. "Please put £5 billion upfront ($6.8 billion) at Kroenke's office," demanded one. "He won't refuse. Please do it as soon as possible, Sheikh."

"I will apply for Qatari citizenship if you buy Arsenal, brother," promised another.

"We're starving, fella. Please do anything," a fellow supporter said.

"Arsenal Football Club under Qatari owners will become the biggest and most competitive franchise in the world," claimed one enthusiast. "We win, you win. Buy the club. #KroenkeOut," declared a separate party.

Elsewhere, however, there is pessimism that the Americans will sell up, with Josh Kroenke saying in April that there is no desire to do so.

A 6-0 win over West Brom in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang delivered a hat trick, provided some hope that Mikel Arteta could be the right man for the job after all.

But a trip to the City of Manchester Stadium on Saturday to take on reigning champions City could bring the north Londoners crashing back down to Earth, and their faithful have clearly been encouraged by rumors of a potential takeover.

