Venus Williams ‘accepting applications from bachelors’ after US Open withdrawal – and Serena’s coach admits her future is in doubt

Tennis veteran Venus Williams has joked that she is looking for men who don't "talk too much" after withdrawing from the US Open, while sister Serena's coach has admitted that her future is in the balance after she pulled out.

In a dispiriting year for fans hoping to see some of the greatest names in the sport avoid missing the final major of the year, 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams revealed that a torn hamstring will prevent her from competing at Flushing Meadows following a decision made on doctors' advice.

Williams joins the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka in being forced to miss out, and her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, has elaborated on the career-threatening extent of her issues.

"You have more and more injuries – the time needed to be fit again is longer," Williams' longstanding sidekick told Tennis Majors, describing tennis as "dramatically demanding" on players and calling the remainder of the 39-year-old's career "a race against the clock."

Not the best news everyone. I am joining @serenawilliams@RafaelNadal and @rogerfederer on the injured list. It's still going to be a great US Open & many thanks to the @usta for the wild card. I was so looking forward to it, but it was not meant to be this year. I will be back! — Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) August 25, 2021

"It reduces the competition periods, and so it makes things more and more complicated.

"Today, she can’t run properly and she feels something after all [her efforts to fully recover]. Pain means danger, and pain means that you can’t play as you should. But the point is that playing — just playing — is a risk."

Asked whether Williams will continue in what many feel is a chase for the one major title she requires to match Margaret Court's record, Mouratoglou conceded: "I don’t know – we didn’t talk about that.

"We just talked about the US Open, that was the last goal of the season. First she has to digest, then we can sit and talk. Today, I’m not certain of anything in one sense or another."

Regretful Williams thanked her supporters. "New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play," she rued.

"I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. I'll see you soon."

Questions will also be inevitable about the extended exploits of Williams' sister, Venus, after the seven-time Grand Slam champion revealed a leg injury that has plagued her throughout the summer will also prevent her from accepting a wildcard entry offered by tournament organizers.

"I just couldn't work through it... this time I just couldn't make any miracles work," the 41-year-old acknowledged, describing herself as "super, super, super disappointed" at an announcement that was "not the best news".

"I can't wait to get back out on the court, whenever that is. I'll work with my team to make that whenever I can.

"I have no date at this time. Now that I have time, I am accepting applications from all bachelors above 5ft tall, smart but not smarter than me, has a job but doesn't talk too much.

"In all seriousness, I am really, really disappointed. It's a tough time right now but, like all tough times, they don't last forever."