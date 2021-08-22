'He'll be a Manc in the morning': Wolves fans ROAST Harry Kane as disgruntled England skipper makes return as Spurs substitute

Harry Kane was given a rapturous welcome on his return to Tottenham first-team duties after reportedly agitating for a move to Manchester City, but the home Wolves support weren't quite so kind to the England captain.

Kane sparked a transfer frenzy earlier this month when he failed to report as expected to his first day of preseason training in London. While the player maintained that the ensuing brouhaha was blown out of proportion, Tottenham and their chairman, Daniel Levy, issued a harsh rebuke of their star player's absence, reportedly slapping him with a significant fine.

If the club's hierarchy made their feelings known so too did many of the supporters online, with messages boards and Twitter threads choked with accusations of a Judas-like backstabbing - something made all the more painful by the man, the academy player, the vice-captain, the club's third all-time leading goalscorer who delivered it.

So then, what would the reaction be when Kane faced his club's support for the first time since his very public flirtation with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City?

In truth, it could have been worse. Kane was introduced in Sunday's Premier League game with Wolverhampton with around 20 minutes to go, with his arrival on the pitch sparking an almost pantomime-esque hero/villain narrative.

The Wolves fans sing: "Harry Kane, he wants to f*** off". Spurs supporters reply that he's one of their own. Once he's on, Wolves fans chant "There's only one greedy b*****d" and "He'll be a Manc in the morning". The Spurs fans retort: "Harry Kane, he's worth more than Wolves." — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) August 22, 2021

The Wolves faithful immediately launched into a chorus of "Harry Kane, he wants to f*ck off" which was answered by Spurs fans declaring that Kane is "one of our own".

It didn't stop there. "There's only one greedy b*stard," they sang, adding: "He'll be a Manc in the morning."

Tottenham's support weren't going to take that one on the chin without offering a counter-punch of their own.

"Harry Kane, he's worth more than Wolves," they sang.

Ouch.

Harry Kane subs on to make his return for Spurs pic.twitter.com/0a66n07LNG — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 22, 2021

Harry Kane arrives at Molineux to boos and chants of “City, City”🎥 @sistoney67pic.twitter.com/opu3fpL3uO — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 22, 2021

Kane entered the game with his side already a goal to the good courtesy of Dele Alli's first Premier League goal in 17 months, a penalty, and could have sparked a fairytale comeback but was denied by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

The result will be a satisfying one for new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo who made his return to Molineux after a successful four-year stint at the club during which he consolidated them as a legitimate Premier League side.

He will now hope to add a similar measure of stability to Tottenham; something which will, of course, be made all the easier by retaining the talents of the Premier League's most proficient goalscorer.

But can Daniel Levy, and indeed Harry Kane, continue to resist the financial lure of the blue half of Manchester? You can be sure that there will be a few more frenzied phone calls made between now and when the transfer window slams shut in a couple of weeks time.