‘It hurts to read the comments’: Wantaway Spurs star Kane DENIES going AWOL from training and says will return this weekend

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has denied that he boycotted training this week in an attempt to force through a move to Manchester City, insisting that he would return to the club on Saturday “as planned.”

Kane has been absent from Tottenham’s pre-season training all of this week, with reports suggesting the star had prolonged a holiday in the Bahamas and then Florida in a move designed to pressure the North London club into sanctioning his transfer.

Kane has made clear he wants to leave this summer, asserting that he has a 'gentleman’s agreement' with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to do so.

Also on rt.com Wantaway England captain Harry Kane heats up talk of massive move to Man City by failing to report to Tottenham’s pre-season camp

However, the 28-year-old England skipper has hit out at suggestions that he was sulking in an effort to force Spurs’ hand.

"It's almost 10 years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you – the fans – have shown me total support and love,” Kane tweeted on Friday.

“That's why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism."

“While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow (Saturday), as planned.

“I wouldn't do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club. This has always been the case as it is today.”

Despite the return, the fact remains that Kane still wants a way out of North London, with Manchester City believed to be his biggest suitors.

Spurs boss Levy, however, is known for his ruthless negotiating tactics, and will be loathe to let his star man leave for anything short of around £150 million ($208 million), and even then they would be reluctant to sell to a domestic rival.

Kane has been at Spurs since he was youngster, coming through the youth ranks and heading out on various loan spells in the lower leagues before establishing himself as one of the club’s most prolific strikers ever.

Kane is tied down to a six-year contract which runs until 2024, meaning the power lies firmly with Levy over any potential move.