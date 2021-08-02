Wantaway England captain Harry Kane heats up talk of massive move to Man City by failing to report to Tottenham’s pre-season camp

England captain Harry Kane has reportedly failed to turn up for pre-season training with Premier League giants Spurs – and his absence is understood to be his decision rather than related to Covid precautions or an injury.

Talisman Kane has been embroiled in a stand-off with Daniel Levy for months after he was said to have told the chairman that he wanted to leave in search of the silverware that has not been forthcoming during his 12 years at the club.

Following a successful Euro 2020 campaign in which he skippered his country to a defeat on penalties to Italy in the final, the 28-year-old was due to start preparing for the upcoming Premier League season with his employers on Monday.

Frontrunners Manchester City, who are also in the hunt for Three Lions teammate Jack Grealish, were said to have tested Spurs' resolve with a $139 million bid in June.

Confirmed. Harry Kane has NOT shown up for Tottenham training, as @skysportspaulg revealed. Been told it’s Harry Kane choice and not related to Covid test. ⚪️ #THFCKane is assuming that he has had a ‘gentlemen agreement’ with the club since one year to leave Spurs this summer. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2021

But with Kane valued at around $28 million more than that figure, Levy, who is purportedly not honoring a gentleman's agreement with his star player, has hinted that a sale might be difficult to pull off.

"There is a market out there," Levy told Sky Sports. "What we want and what other clubs want is not always possible to achieve. We will do whatever is right for the club."

Kane penned a six-year deal during happier times under former coach Mauricio Pochettino in 2018, firing his side to a first-ever Champions League final the following year, which they lost 2-0 to domestic rivals Liverpool.

Last season's Premier League top scorer is desperate to be back in contention for major trophies, having come closest only in unsuccessful League Cup final appearances in 2015 and earlier this year.

Midfielder Grealish reportedly returned to training at boyhood club Aston Villa this morning.