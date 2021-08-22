Beckham opens talks with Messi over Inter Miami MLS move after PSG contract finishes – reports

Reports from the UK have claimed that David Beckham has opened talks with football superstar Lionel Messi about a possible move to MLS side Inter Miami in the United States after concluding his European playing career.

Ending a 21-year relationship with the Catalans, Messi recently left FC Barcelona as a free agent before signing with PSG.

Still yet to make his debut for the Parisians, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner hasn't kicked a ball since lifting the Copa America with Argentina in mid-July.

After finally sealing a major trophy with his country, the 34-year-old headed to Miami for a well-earned rest where The Mirror claim he bought "six luxury penthouse apartments" in the city.

David Beckham holds talks with Lionel Messi about transfer to Inter Miami when the PSG deal ends. [Mirror] pic.twitter.com/G5QxXn4w58 — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) August 22, 2021

Also while there, the paper alleges that Beckham opened talks with his transfer target about a switch to the MLS following the termination of his two-year contract at Parc des Princes.

Furthermore, as seen when Beckham joined LA Galaxy and then set up Inter, Messi will also be offered the chance to buy his own US soccer franchise when he eventually calls time on his glittering career.

GOAT rival Cristiano Ronaldo also fancied by the underperforming outfit, who with Beckham's former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville as manager are struggling to make the play offs, Miami co-owner Jorge Mas recently told the Miami Herald he is "optimistic Messi will play in an Inter Miami shirt".

"Because I think it will complete the legacy of the greatest player in our generation and will meet with the ambitions of the owners of Inter Miami to build a world-class team," Mas continued.

"David and I have been working really hard, we have aspirations of bringing the best players here and Messi is a generational player, arguably the best player of all time."

Leo Messi to La Sexta: “I would like to play in the United States someday, it’s always been one of my dreams... but I don't know if it will happen!”. 🇺🇸 #Messi @UCLonCBSSports — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

Adding extra hope of the move being pulled off, Messi hasn't hidden his desire to play in the US either.

At the end of 2020, he revealed to La Sexta it had always been one of his "dreams" to do so.