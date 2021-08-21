Record signing Grealish mocked for celebration and supposedly ‘silencing doubters’ after scoring ‘flukey’ first Man City goal

Record British transfer signing Jack Grealish has been ridiculed for his celebration after scoring a 'fortuitous' first goal for new club Manchester City against Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Costing £100 million from boyhood outfit Aston Villa a fortnight ago, the Euro 2020 finalist made his debut in a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Given the nod again by coach Pep Guardiola, Grealish was this time deployed higher up the pitch on the left wing of the front line against the Canaries at the Etihad.

With Tim Krul scoring an early own goal in the 7th minute, City smelled blood and went for the kill.

A quarter of an hour later, a cross in from Gabriel Jesus on the right flank was met by England international Grealish, who rather than smash home simply let the ball hit him and bounce into the net to make it 2-0.

Putting his fingers to his ears like Memphis Depay, the 25-year-old was ridiculed by social media users as were media outlets that claimed he has already "sent a message to his doubters" following his flukey effort.

This would be the same Jack Grealish who was the whole country’s darling for the Euros, and who pretty much everyone agreed was such a good signing that £100m was justified? Who were his “doubters”? https://t.co/GDiMvKvLon — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) August 21, 2021

100m to score a fluky tap in against Norwich — Josh (Honest Fan) 1-0-0 (@Josh_CFC_) August 21, 2021

"This would be the same Jack Grealish who was the whole country’s darling for the Euros, and who pretty much everyone agreed was such a good signing that £100m was justified? Who were his 'doubters'?" asked football reporter Rory Smith.

"What message?," questioned a fan.

"He's £100m. Score 20 more," it was demanded.

« Wow Whats goal from jack Grealish vs this great team, the superstar the best number 10 of Primer Leaguethe most expensive player in EnglandThe New Messi The Beckham version wish ladies and gentlemen JaaaaaaackGreaaaaaalisssshhhh 🎻 pic.twitter.com/ZA6C2fP21q — Ais (@aisdecrypte) August 21, 2021

it was an accident he knew nothing about it, but i guess is enough to send a message to doubters🤣🤣😅 give me a break — Thabo (@Thabo59567194) August 21, 2021

Man scored against Norwich and all of a sudden he’s good 😭 Man I could score against Norwich — Don Lewy🇵🇱 ✞ (@kinglewyndowski) August 21, 2021

"It was an accident, he knew nothing about it. But I guess it is enough to send a message to doubters - give me a break," said another.

"Man scored against Norwich and all of a sudden he’s good. Man I could score against Norwich," added another party.

City later going 3-0 ahead through Aymeric Laporte, it remains to be seen if Grealish can deliver against stronger competition in Arsenal next weekend and Leicester City following the international break.