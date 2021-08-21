 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Record signing Grealish mocked for celebration and supposedly ‘silencing doubters’ after scoring ‘flukey’ first Man City goal

21 Aug, 2021 15:43
Record British transfer signing Jack Grealish has been ridiculed for his celebration after scoring a 'fortuitous' first goal for new club Manchester City against Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Costing £100 million from boyhood outfit Aston Villa a fortnight ago, the Euro 2020 finalist made his debut in a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. 

Given the nod again by coach Pep Guardiola, Grealish was this time deployed higher up the pitch on the left wing of the front line against the Canaries at the Etihad. 

With Tim Krul scoring an early own goal in the 7th minute, City smelled blood and went for the kill.

A quarter of an hour later, a cross in from Gabriel Jesus on the right flank was met by England international Grealish, who rather than smash home simply let the ball hit him and bounce into the net to make it 2-0.

The ball bounced off Grealish at the back post before going in. © Twitter
A delighted Grealish celebrated with the City faithful but his effort was labelled 'lucky'. © Twitter

Putting his fingers to his ears like Memphis Depay, the 25-year-old was ridiculed by social media users as were media outlets that claimed he has already "sent a message to his doubters" following his flukey effort.

"This would be the same Jack Grealish who was the whole country’s darling for the Euros, and who pretty much everyone agreed was such a good signing that £100m was justified? Who were his 'doubters'?" asked football reporter Rory Smith.

"What message?," questioned a fan.

"He's £100m. Score 20 more," it was demanded.

"It was an accident, he knew nothing about it. But I guess it is enough to send a message to doubters - give me a break," said another.

"Man scored against Norwich and all of a sudden he’s good. Man I could score against Norwich," added another party.

City later going 3-0 ahead through Aymeric Laporte, it remains to be seen if Grealish can deliver against stronger competition in Arsenal next weekend and Leicester City following the international break.

