MMA world praises ‘beast’ Kayla Harrison for latest win with Nunes watching on and Cyborg calling for superfight (VIDEO)

The MMA community has reacted after a formidable Kayla Harrison, with UFC great Amanda Nunes watching on, booked her place in the PFL championship final by dismantling Genah Fabian by TKO in the first round of their playoff match.

Harrison made short work of her foe, with the bout stopped at the 4:01 mark.

Cutting the distance on a 4-2 Fabian, Harrison clinched her up against the cage and then labored to get her on the floor.

But it was curtains for the New Zealander as soon as the American achieved what she was after.

Harrison mounted, and then rained a barrage of ground-and-pound blows on Fabian, with the fighter from the same City Kickboxing gym as UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya surviving for a short spell before the referee stepped in and put her out of her misery.

Now 11-0, the two-time judo Olympic gold medalist set up a PFL championship final meeting with Taylor Guardado on October 27 where they will do battle for a $1 million prize.

With her daughter, Raegan, UFC ruler and American Top Team colleague Nunes, who Harrison has dubbed "the greatest of all time" and hopes to fight one day, was in attendance to see the win and also bumped into another potential opponent in PFL rookie and self-proclaimed boxing GWOAT Claressa Shields.

Amanda Nunes is in the building to watch teammate Kayla Harrison later tonight!

Oh wait I saw @Amanda_Leoa last night! It was mutual respect! I believe she was there to Cheer on @KaylaH ! A room full of bad ass women!

"Oh wait I saw [Amanda Nunes] last night!" she revealed on Twitter.

"It was mutual respect! I believe she was there to cheer on Kayla Harrison! A room full of badass women!" she added, while later calling Harrison a "freaking beast".

Back to last night's winner, who was also caught making UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal run for cover, Harrison was probed on how to solve the "puzzle" in beating her.

"Spoiler alert," she said. "There is no fricken’ puzzle! I put you on your back and I mess you up...So doubt me now, but I’m going to show you how great I am," she vowed.

Kayla Harrison GOES OFF! Kayla Harrison vs Taylor Guardado is set for the 2021 #PFLChampionship!

"Beast" is one common word to describe Harrison, with former UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov also using it.

"I think [Kayla Harrison] is like [the] best in the world. I just think like, 'Who can beat her?'. I don't think [anyone] can beat her," he stressed.

"I don't see nobody in PFL [beating her]... Judo [is] like one of the hardest sports in the world. If you win twice [the] gold medal, you have to be like [a] beast, you know?"

The Eagle has high praise for Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison wins via first-round TKO. She is a beast. Gets better each time. One more win and she not only wins the belt again but she also becomes one of the most sought-after free agents in the game.

Popular MMA analyst Ariel Helwani adopted it too, and said that Harrison "gets better each time".

"I’m old enough to remember when Kayla said she didn’t like the drama in MMA after winning her second gold medal. Now she is one of the best promos, interviews and rising stars in the game. Pure athlete and pure entertainment. Total package. What a star."

"One more win and she not only wins the belt again but she also becomes one of the most sought-after free agents in the game," he highlighted.

These circumstances could eventually see Harrison wind up in the UFC where a showdown with Nunes is possible.

Immediately throwing her hat into the octagon though was one of the Lioness' former victims in Cris Cyborg, who currently holds Bellator's featherweight strap and is the first fighter, male or female, in history to be a Grand Slam champion by boasting crowns in four different MMA promotions.

"I can make 155 pounds..." she said on Twitter, while also pointing out she has "been collecting trophies" for 16 years alongside photos of herself with varying silverware.

Cris Cyborg tweeted after Kayla Harrison's win that she can make 155 pounds. @KaylaH responded with a laugh and didn't hold back."You can make it, but you can't beat me."

Informed of this at a post-fight conference, Harrison fired back with a laugh: "Oh, we know she can make 155 lbs. Congratulations!"

"Do you want a participation trophy? You can make it, but you can’t beat me!"