‘You are all on the menu’: Boxer warns women in the US to ‘get the f*ck inside’ after dark or risk kidnap, rape or murder (VIDEO)

Women should stay in their homes after dark to avoid being attacked by kidnappers, rapists and serial killers, the coach of heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder has implored as part of a grim warning.

Boxing veteran Malik Scott appeared to have been moved by a gruesome murder in Atlanta when he issued a macabre announcement to his vast online following, clearly referencing the killing of Katherine Janness earlier this month among a series of chilling recent crimes.

Janness, 40, was stabbed and disfigured in the brutal killing while walking her dog in a park at 1am. Police are not aware of any motive for the attack and are currently offering a $10,000 reward in an attempt to solve the case.

"Public service announcement for ladies, young girls, women: all of the above," former heavyweight Scott told his Instagram audience of more than 104,000, looking angered as he spoke.

NEW: People are laying flowers and dog treats at the entrance of Piedmont Park in memory of Katherine Janness and her dog. Both were killed in the park overnight. pic.twitter.com/14whUpo4za — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) July 28, 2021

I’m calling it right now, there’s a serial killer in Atlanta. This murder in Piedmont Park was different. The FBI is even stepping in. Please please stay aware of your surroundings y’all. Hurts to not even feel safe in your own city — ACAB (@playboicatie) July 30, 2021

"Ladies, you all have to stop making these gas station stops by yourselves at 12, 1, 2, 3, 4 in the morning. You are all on the menu – you are all food out here to these creeps, these rapists, these serial killers and everything, man.

"There are some awful human beings out here in this world and they are doing horrific things to young women and abducting them, killing them. This is for no apparent reason at all.

"Some of them are getting robbed, some of them are getting raped but the majority of them are just getting killed. Can you all please stop going to these gas stations, going to these late-night stores, going to get your midnight snack, walking your dog at 12, 1, 2, 3, 4 in the morning by yourself? Stop doing that.

"I don't even care if your girlfriend is going with you – two girls is not enough to protect you from these awful creeps out here that are doing horrific things to you women."

Shaken Scott also spoke of this month's killing of Atlanta bartender Mariam Abdulrab, a 27-year-old whose rapper boyfriend, Jerry Antoine, watched in horror as she was snatched from outside their home.

Police revealed the scale of Antoine's shock when they released the terrified call he made to them while the incident took place, with a dog-walker later finding Abdulrab's body.

Georgia @GovKemp on Atlanta’s new mask mandate: “The city of Atlanta can’t keep up with violent crime right now. I know these officers damn well don't have time to be writing tickets for not being masked up. I mean, that is ridiculous.” #gapolpic.twitter.com/bSpE8PybKw — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) July 29, 2021

Convicted 27-year-old child molester DeMarcus Brinkley, who was out on probation, has since been charged with kidnapping, murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a result of the attack.

"A girl in Atlanta just got followed home the other day at 2, 3 in the morning, followed from the gas station to her home," seethed Scott.

"The guy kidnapped her in front of her door, grabbed her, took her down the street and just shot her two times in the head. He didn't rape her, he didn't rob her – he just killed her.

NEW: Fulton County DA Fani Willis asks people in Atlanta and around Piedmont Park to travel in groups, not alone, especially at night. She again stresses there is no evidence of a serial killer in Atlanta or connected crimes to the Piedmont Park murder. pic.twitter.com/zLgFnqScMZ — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) August 5, 2021

"When the dark hits, you shouldn't even stop at gas stations anymore. I know that sounds very over-exaggerated, that it's going too far – no.

"You all have to be more paranoid, you all have to be more scared. You all have to start treating these situations, this world accordingly. It's creeps out here and, unfortunately, you all have to respect their sickness.

"How do you respect their sickness? Get the f*ck in the house after 12, 1am. When it's dark, you're gone. That's how it's got to be.

911 calls released from the night #MariamAbdulrab was kidnapped and murdered pic.twitter.com/VNhE4DHnoo — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUNCENSORED) August 19, 2021

"All this going to get a midnight snack, walking your cute little poodle dog... you all are food. None of you are exempt from what's going on out here in the world. I'm begging you: please stop doing it."

Scott, who calls himself 'The Odd Guy', runs a joint account on subscription site OnlyFans with his lover.

The 40-year-old is set for his first fight guiding Wilder when the former heavyweight champion faces familiar foe Tyson Fury in a trilogy bout on October 9.