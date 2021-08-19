 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘You are all on the menu’: Boxer warns women in the US to ‘get the f*ck inside’ after dark or risk kidnap, rape or murder (VIDEO)

19 Aug, 2021 17:02
Malik Scott has implored women to stay safe © Andrew Couldridge / Livepic / Action Images via Reuters | © Instagram / malikkingscott
Women should stay in their homes after dark to avoid being attacked by kidnappers, rapists and serial killers, the coach of heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder has implored as part of a grim warning.

Boxing veteran Malik Scott appeared to have been moved by a gruesome murder in Atlanta when he issued a macabre announcement to his vast online following, clearly referencing the killing of Katherine Janness earlier this month among a series of chilling recent crimes.

Janness, 40, was stabbed and disfigured in the brutal killing while walking her dog in a park at 1am. Police are not aware of any motive for the attack and are currently offering a $10,000 reward in an attempt to solve the case.

"Public service announcement for ladies, young girls, women: all of the above," former heavyweight Scott told his Instagram audience of more than 104,000, looking angered as he spoke.

"Ladies, you all have to stop making these gas station stops by yourselves at 12, 1, 2, 3, 4 in the morning. You are all on the menu – you are all food out here to these creeps, these rapists, these serial killers and everything, man.

"There are some awful human beings out here in this world and they are doing horrific things to young women and abducting them, killing them. This is for no apparent reason at all.

"Some of them are getting robbed, some of them are getting raped but the majority of them are just getting killed. Can you all please stop going to these gas stations, going to these late-night stores, going to get your midnight snack, walking your dog at 12, 1, 2, 3, 4 in the morning by yourself? Stop doing that.

"I don't even care if your girlfriend is going with you – two girls is not enough to protect you from these awful creeps out here that are doing horrific things to you women."

Shaken Scott also spoke of this month's killing of Atlanta bartender Mariam Abdulrab, a 27-year-old whose rapper boyfriend, Jerry Antoine, watched in horror as she was snatched from outside their home.

Police revealed the scale of Antoine's shock when they released the terrified call he made to them while the incident took place, with a dog-walker later finding Abdulrab's body.

Convicted 27-year-old child molester DeMarcus Brinkley, who was out on probation, has since been charged with kidnapping, murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a result of the attack.

"A girl in Atlanta just got followed home the other day at 2, 3 in the morning, followed from the gas station to her home," seethed Scott.

"The guy kidnapped her in front of her door, grabbed her, took her down the street and just shot her two times in the head. He didn't rape her, he didn't rob her – he just killed her.

"When the dark hits, you shouldn't even stop at gas stations anymore. I know that sounds very over-exaggerated, that it's going too far – no.

"You all have to be more paranoid, you all have to be more scared. You all have to start treating these situations, this world accordingly. It's creeps out here and, unfortunately, you all have to respect their sickness.

"How do you respect their sickness? Get the f*ck in the house after 12, 1am. When it's dark, you're gone. That's how it's got to be.

"All this going to get a midnight snack, walking your cute little poodle dog... you all are food. None of you are exempt from what's going on out here in the world. I'm begging you: please stop doing it."

Scott, who calls himself 'The Odd Guy', runs a joint account on subscription site OnlyFans with his lover.

The 40-year-old is set for his first fight guiding Wilder when the former heavyweight champion faces familiar foe Tyson Fury in a trilogy bout on October 9.

