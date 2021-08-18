Cloning Messi? Tissue used by icon in tearful press conference ‘goes on sale for $1MN’ because it contains his ‘genetic material’

The tissue that Lionel Messi was seen sobbing into during his distraught final press call at Barcelona is rumored to have been auctioned for $1 million, with fans speculating that it could be used in attempts to clone the genius.

With the eyes of the world on him, Messi wiped his eyes and nose with the tissue while he tearfully confirmed his forced departure from the club where he had spent his entire career a fortnight ago.

Already welling up before taking to the podium at the Blaugranas' Camp Nou auditorium, Messi took the tissue from his wife, Antonella, before beginning his farewell speech ahead of a sensational move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain the following week.

Now some reports have claimed that the precious rag has been auctioned for $1 million by its enterprising owner.

The tissue Messi used during his Barça farewell conference has been auctioned off for ONE MILLION DOLLARS. pic.twitter.com/6hzyJ9ZnnB — MC  (@CrewsMat19) August 15, 2021

That lofty value is supposedly based on the concept that the item contains Messi's "genetic material", which may be used to clone the 34-year-old who is considered by many to be the greatest player of the modern era.

Some suggested that Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who had little choice but to allow Messi to leave under spending rules because of the club's hapless financial position, could have been the buyer.

"Laporta bought it so that he could clone Messi with the DNA," said one, imagining an unlikely way for the Barca supremo to replicate the invaluable all-time top scorer for the club.

Laporta bought that so that he could clone messi with the DNA pic.twitter.com/YcrWENyGSW — Azin (@azin_FCB) August 15, 2021

There's somebody out there that wants Messi's boogers pic.twitter.com/ujVHT7jTVC — Dead inside (@MkndFCB) August 15, 2021

"How much for the sock lying by his bed?," another potential bidder asked sarcastically.

"That's honestly ridiculous and just stupid," balked a far less impressed party.

The Catalans shocked football by revealing that they would not be able to offer the six-time Ballon d'Or winner a new two-year deal due to issues with navigating the strict salary cap imposed by La Liga.

Laporta insisted earlier this week that Barcelona, who are mired in a negative net worth of around $531 million, made the "right decision" in releasing Messi.

The Argentina legend is being tipped to make his debut for his new club in their game against Reims in French top flight Ligue 1 on August 29.