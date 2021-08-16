Rugby World Cup winner Toutai Kefu suffers ‘very serious wounds’ as he is stabbed during home invasion

Australian Rugby World Cup winner Toutai Kefu is understood to have suffered 'very serious wounds' after he was stabbed in the stomach during a home invasion, during which his wife and two children were also injured.

Wallabies star Kefu, who won 60 caps for Australia during a glittering playing career, is said to have suffered the injury while attempting to protect his family during a break-in – but it is understood that the wounds are not life-threatening.

Kefu, 47, who is the current coach of the Tongan national team, is thought to have challenged two attackers at around 3am local time.

His wife and two young children are also reported to have suffered injuries and are receiving treatment in Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra hospital.

Det Supt Tony Fleming informed the media that Kefu was awoken by noises in his home early on Monday morning, where attackers demanded that he hand over keys to his vehicle.

"That person was accosted by at least one of the offenders in the premises and threatened to be stabbed if they didn’t hand over vehicle keys," Fleming said.

"Other members of the family came to that person’s aid and, during this time, very significant injuries occurred to the family."

Brisbane police also confirmed that neighbors came to the aid of Kefu and his family and one of the alleged attackers, who is a juvenile, was detailed. An axe was also found at the location.

A second man was subsequently arrested and is currently under armed guard at the Princess Alexandra hospital.

❤️ You got this great man!! All our love and thoughts to you and the entire Kefu family!! #Wallabiespic.twitter.com/WGMeuiUuqy — Wallabies (@wallabies) August 15, 2021

Our thoughts are with Toutai Kefu and his family at this time. A warrior on the field and leader off it, we are pulling for you!#RugbyFamilypic.twitter.com/H0dkgepYMv — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 15, 2021

Thoughts and Prayers are with my Tongan brother Toutai Kefu & his family ❤️❤️ — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) August 15, 2021

"I do expect that we will be looking at offences of burglary and, as a result of the allegations and the wounds and the nature of the information known to us, attempted murder on the family,” Fleming added.

"It’s unacceptable that people break into people’s houses and set upon them with weapons.

"We have a large number of officers dedicated to this now and we will be working to take these people in custody – and I expect that we will be making the strongest objection to the court that they remain in custody."

Annastacia Palaszczuk, the premier of Queensland, extended her well-wishes to the Kefu family in the wake of the attack, while several prominent members of the global rugby community have also rallied behind the coach on social media.

"You got this, great man," wrote the Australia team's Twitter account. "All our love and thoughts to you and the entire Kefu family."

"Our thoughts are with Toutai Kefu and his family at this time. A warrior on the field and leader off it, we are pulling for you," noted the New Zealand All Blacks, while legendary player Sonny Bill Williams also sent best wishes to his "Tongan brother".

"Thoughts and prayers are with my Tongan brother Toutai Kefu and his family," he wrote.