'Today the world of FC Bayern stands still': Football world mourns the passing of legendary German marksman Gerd Muller

The legendary German World Cup winner and all-time top goalscorer for Bayern Munich, Gerd Muller, has passed away at the age of 75, according to a statement from the Bundesliga champions.

Muller was regarded as one of the top forwards ever to play the game, scoring 68 goals in just 62 appearances for West Germany between 1966 and 1974, helping his country to the 1972 European Championship and the World Cup just two years later.

'Der Bomber', as he was affectionately known, also remains the top goalscorer for Bayern Munich some 41 years after he last wore the German powerhouses red jersey, with an incredible 563 goals in just 605 games, and developed a reputation as one of the most clinical finishers not just of his era, but of any other too.

He also remains the top scorer in Bundesliga history, where he finished as the top goalscorer in seven separate seasons.

Muller was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease six years ago while he was the coach of Bayern's reserve team.

"Today the world of FC Bayern stands still," the club announced Sunday afternoon in a social media post. "The German record champions and his entire fan base mourn Gerd Müller, who died early on Sunday morning at the age of 75."

Several figures within Bayern Munich were also quick to note the magnitude of the loss.

"Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans. Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there’s ever been, and a fine person and character of world football. We’re all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family. FC Bayern wouldn’t be the club we all love today without Gerd Muller. His name and memory will live on forever," said Bayern president Herbert Hainer.

CEO, and former goalkeeper, Oliver Kahn also spoke of his sorrow: "The news of Gerd Muller’s death deeply saddens us all. He’s one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivalled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football.

"As a player and a person, Gerd Muller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts."