'Disgusting': Leeds United fans savaged online for chanting 'Sancho and Rashford let your country down' at Old Trafford (VIDEO)

Sections of Leeds United supporters have been pilloried online after footage emerged of fans chanting that Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford 'let their country down' by missing penalties in July's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who made his debut for the Red Devils in Saturday's 5-1 home win against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, were among a trio of young England players who missed spot kicks in England's latest penalty shootout misery where they failed at the final hurdle to win the Three Lions' first piece of major silverware in 55 years.

But whereas teenage Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, who also missed a penalty in the shootout, has been graciously received by opposition fans in games against Tottenham and Brentford in the weeks which followed the Euro 2020 final, fans of Leeds United didn't quite reserve the same type of welcome for Sancho and Rashford on Saturday afternoon.

Footage shot inside Old Trafford shows a large section of Leeds fans singing the abusive rhetoric towards both Sancho and Rashford, who didn't play in the game due to injury, and informing the players that they 'let their country down'.

Both players, as well as Saka, were subjected to a torrent of abusive and racist messages on social media in the aftermath of their penalty shootout heartache - with the Arsenal youngster admitting that he immediately dreaded looking at his social media profiles as soon as his spot-kick was saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Saturday's game between historic rivals Manchester United and Leeds was the first Premier League encounter to take place between the two sides in front of fans in 15 years, and was marked by violent scenes on the streets of Manchester as fan clashed in several violent episodes.

Leeds fans were also reported to have made several other derogatory chants, including one which referenced the 1958 Munich air disaster in which several Manchester United players died while returning from a European Cup game on the continent.

But judging by the reactions online, it seems the consensus of football fans think it was Leeds United and their fans - and not Jadon Sancho or Marcus Rashford - who let English football down yesterday.

"That’s why everyone hates [Leeds United]," wrote one football fan in response. "Disgusting behavior and the Premier League should show strength against this."

"Not half as much as they are letting themselves, their club and their country down. Never underestimate how classless people can be," added another.

"They're doing a better job of letting the country down. Sancho & Rashford did us proud!!" wrote a third.

In terms of last laughs, though, they certainly went to the Stretford End faithful who saw their side send an early warning that they are to be considered contenders for this season's Premier League as Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes impressed as Manchester United brushed aside their anaemic rivals.