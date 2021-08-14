 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Footballer turned Instagram influencer Madelene Wright shows some skin in sizzling Santorini snaps (PHOTOS)

14 Aug, 2021 17:15
Madelene Wright has stunned fans with her holiday pictures. © Instagram / @ madelene_wright
A former professional footballer who was fired for uploading a video of herself drinking champagne while driving has wowed her growing following on social media by posting stunning pictures from her summer holiday.

Madelene Wright has become a sensation on OnlyFans since being relieved of her duties at Charlton Athletic last December.

At present, she can demand $33 a month for her adult content, but admirers can also enjoy the 22-year-old in all her glory on Instagram.

To her 260,000 followers, she has shared photos of herself in a tiny bikini while enjoying the sun on the greek isle of Santorini.

"No limits" ran the caption to one of her most popular snaps while looking in a mirror, which has received over 32,000 likes. 

"Truly happy again," she also wrote on another, in a hint that her 2020 woes might be behind her.

Eating in a restaurant in her bikini, she added to another: "Once you get a taste of what respect feels like, it’s better than attention."

Back in March, Wright was tipped to make a return to her old profession by confirming she had started training again.

This week, however, she demanded, "Never look back.. you’re not going in that direction," to accompany another rear shot.

In any case, it seems that she may be back to this popular destination to stun us once more, as she revealed: "Greece will always have a special place in my heart".

