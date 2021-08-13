Ex-Manchester City star Balotelli cleared of rape accusation as judge rules he was victim of extortion plot

Former Manchester City and Italy star Mario Balotelli has been cleared of allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in France after the judge hearing the case ruled he has been the victim of a €100,000 extortion attempt.

Euro 2012 finalist Balotelli always maintained he had consensual sex with the teen as she holidayed while he played for Ligue 1 outfit Nice in 2017.

He then contacted police to report an attempted extortion ploy some three weeks before the accuser's lawyer contacted authorities.

A judge decided that witnesses and a telephone conversation recording showed a "machination" to extort the $117,000 sum from Balotelli.

The developments have also prompted Italian police in Balotelli's hometown Brescia to close the case, as they deem the accusations "unfounded".

Welcoming the decision for the striker on his 31st birthday yesterday, his lawyer said: "Balotelli is satisfied as this was an unacceptable and insulting accusation."

"It's a pity for the girl, who proved herself to be an instrument in the hands of an adult without scruples," it was added.

Now plying his trade at Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super Lig after a summer switch from Monza, Balotelli is best remembered by most football fans for a three-year spell at Manchester City from 2010 to 2013.

During it, he helped the Etihad giants win their first-ever Premier League title after the FA Cup, but fell out with compatriot coach Roberto Mancini amid incidents of letting off fireworks in his home.

Since then, he embarked on stints at the likes of AC Milan, Liverpool, Marseille and Brescia, with his 2016-2019 spell at Nice the longest since his City days.