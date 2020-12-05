Mario Balotelli RAGES at vandals as he shares video of SMASHED car on social media

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has made his anger clear after sharing a video of his vandalized car on his Instagram, saying that those responsible should "pray" he never learns of their identities.

Balotelli shared a video of his smashed car on his Instagram story, with an accompanying message to the vandals who did the damage.

"Whoever you are, you will find about this message," he wrote (via translation), before issuing a chilling warning to the vandals.

"I'm just saying that you have to pray," he continued.

"Pray a lot, so that I will never know who you are."

Balotelli also stated that he would be ensuring those responsible are brought to task for their actions, saying, "You will be prosecuted – there is no other way. Cowardly b*stards."

Balotelli, who has also had spells with Inter and AC Milan in Italy, as well as stints with English Premier League sides Manchester City and Liverpool, is currently a free agent after departing Serie A side Brescia at the end of last season.

The striker has more recently been linked with a move to Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.