Chased off car thief chose wrong potential victim when attempting to steal vehicle owned by UFC star (VIDEO)

A wannabe car thief picked the worst possible victim this week when trying to steal the vehicle of a UFC star who prevented a robbery and then chased him off, with footage of the incident later shared on social media.

As shown through the clip uploaded to Instagram by the hero of the hour himself, a man tries to enter welterweight Jordan Williams' car as he is inside a grocery store.

Starting the vehicle, he then backs up a little before his 30-year-old captor rushes outside, administers a couple of deft clinch knees and then throws him out.

Most probably fearing for his life, the attempted carjacker runs away as Williams, donning a yellow fanny pack, shouts at him.

"So someone tried to steal my car today," Williams began when telling the story on the social media network, along with the hashtag #thatfannypacktho.

"If you are wondering why my car was still on, it's the same reason why he couldn’t drive away.

"I have a push to start and my car won’t go unless the keys are within 5 ft of it and I have them on me always. Needless to say my lesson was learned and I hope so was his," he continued.

"Wish I would [have] hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound, but I’ll settle with getting my car back," Williams lamented, though he did keep the criminal's cap as a souvenir.

"Also I know you see the stillness of that fannypack, fannyback game was on point, this could be a commercial for them," he finished, before a series of colleagues from the elite MMA championship chimed in.

"Whoaaa that’s crazy. Picked the wrong car lol," commented Mickey Gall, who beat Williams last month via a first-round rear naked choke at UFC Fight Night.

Imagine thinking that you’ll easily steal a car only to find out that ufc fighter Jordan Williams owns it and is running towards you — Bryan Murphy (@Bmurphy_29) August 13, 2021

Unless the fanny pack is like Batman's utility belt, why bring attention to it? — Bustin'MakesMeFeelGood (@Ecto_ChiGuy) August 12, 2021

"I woulda waffle stomped him," said Philip Rowe along with a crying-with-laughter emoji.

Nursing a 9-5 record in the octagon with two back-to-back losses, others have quipped that Williams has returned to winning ways and is now 1-0 against have-a-go carjackers.