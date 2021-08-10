Lionel Messi’s son, Thiago, ‘trolls fans outside family home’ ahead of Barcelona legend’s mooted move to Paris Saint-Germain

Thiago Messi, the son of football legend Lionel, has been shown reportedly trolling fans gathered outside their home waiting for the family to head to Paris ahead of the Barcelona icon's expected move to Paris Saint-Germain.

With the six-time Ballon d'Or winner expected to sign for PSG in the coming days following his dramatic exit from Barcelona, crowds have gathered in both the Catalan and French capitals waiting for a glimpse of the Argentina hero.

In Spain, supporters are waiting outside his home in the western beach suburb of Castelldefels – and the eldest of the 34-year-old's offspring couldn't hide his annoyance with some.

"Where is Leo Messi? We are going to laugh at Messi," came one chant.

Firing back behind the door of their mansion, eight-year-old Thiago was said to have cheekily responded: "And I am going to laugh at your parents."

Later, he was also spotted in the garden appearing to be letting off WWE legends D Generation X's trademark 'Suck it' gesture, having evidently become tired with the media's constant invasion of their privacy.

Around midnight and in the early hours of Tuesday morning, reports circulated in Catalonia that Barca had made a last-gasp offer to Messi in a bid to avoid their two-decade-long relationship ending.

But sources at the club denied this to Mundo Deportivo and Sport, and the latest is that Messi has reached an agreement with PSG and is expected to fly to France later today.

Security has reportedly now gathered around his mansion to take him to Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

Meanwhile, NFL legend and hugely-followed US sports pundit Shannon Sharpe has been blasted for appearing to claim that the rivalry between generational greats Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is exaggerated.

Luka Modric's 2014 victory aside, the pair have shared the Ballon d'Or between them since 2008, and have been widely dubbed as the greatest players in modern-day football while being credited with elevating El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid to unfathomable heights.

On Twitter, though, Sharpe asked his following of more than 1.5 million: "How often have Messi and Ronaldo actually faced each other? How many times did one prevent the other from winning a title?"

"Stick to American sports for f*ck's sake," he was told in one particularly popular reply.

"Not sure what the context is but I won’t let it distract me from the fact that Messi is the greatest of all time," said another fan.

"By the way, Messi directly prevented Ronaldo from winning seven league titles and two Champions League trophies," another added, nodding to their Liga feuds and Barcelona's Champions League final victory over Manchester United when the Portuguese still played for the Premier League giants.

Barca also knocked Madrid out of the semi-finals of the competition in 2011.