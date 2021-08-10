'This time, it's good': Messi agrees terms with PSG, will arrive in Paris Tuesday to complete deal - reports

Ex-Barcelona maestro Lionel Messi has agreed a deal with PSG and will arrive in the capital on Tuesday to complete a move to the club after leaving Barca due to La Liga salary rules, according to French sports daily L'Équipe.

Rated by many as the best to ever play the game, Messi's impending move to Paris has been mooted ever since his exit from the Catalan club was confirmed due to the Spanish League's rules on player's wages.

Now trusted sports daily L'Équipe report the player has agreed personal terms and will arrive in the French capital for a medical on Tuesday after it was understood the 34-year-old and his father were considering a former offer from the Parisian outfit.

"This time, it's good, the agreement is total. Lionel Messi will be a PSG player. His plane is expected this Tuesday at the very beginning of the afternoon in Paris," L'Équipe reported, via Google Translate.

"He should pass the medical examination at the end of the day and then sign his two-year contract (plus one year as an option) in the wake. A press conference is expected to take place at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday."

The all-time top scorer in La Liga, and for Barcelona and Argentina, will link up with former teammate Neymar at Parc des Princes' should the deal go through.

It has also been reported the Brazilian playmaker has already offered Messi his number 10 shirt as a sign of respect, which was politely turned down by the Argentine.