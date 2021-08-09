‘He’s the nicest boxer ever’: Pornstar Christiana Cinn fawns over Pacquiao after rushing to meet him on legend’s trip to Hollywood

One of Manny Pacquiao's keenest fans rushed to gain a glimpse of the boxing legend and politician after hearing he had been spotted driving through West Hollywood – and pornstar Christiana Cinn earned a signed glove from him.

Eight-division world champion Pacquiao has a huge fight coming up when he faces Errol Spence Jr for the WBC, IBF and Ring welterweight titles, and the 42-year-old Senator of the Philippines was mobbed by fans as he drove his car to training.

Self-described 'nympho' Cinn was one of his admirers keen to encounter the iconic fighter, and she was rewarded with a signed glove for her alertness after scrambling to meet the obliging Pacquiao.

The promoter of adult toys wore a figure-hugging tight white outfit as she handed the red glove to one of a clutch of muscular minders looking after Pacquiao, waiting by the car for him to return the inscribed memento.

"He's so nice," Cinn told Little Giant Boxing of the revered veteran, who was in the area to visit Wild Card Boxing, the gym owned by top trainer Freddie Roach where the star has been training intensely in recent weeks.

"He's like the nicest boxer ever – he's so humble and so down to earth.

"When I heard he was training over here I was like, 'oh my gosh'. All these people started showing up.

"He was signing so much stuff for people, he was having pictures. He's a really nice guy."

Spence is likely to find Pacquiao on less generous form according to a grim prediction from strength conditioning coach Justin Fortune, who says his man is close to peak condition and is fighting for his legacy.

“This guy sends you to the hospital," Fortune warned Boxing News. "You don’t go to post-fight press conferences. You’re in the hospital getting checked out.

"That’s the difference. I don’t think Errol has as much of a punch as everyone says.

“If [Pacquiao] wins this fight, he picks up three titles and goes down as the greatest fighter in history.

"It doesn’t surprise me because Pacquiao always chooses the best. He doesn’t duck anyone. Look at his record."

Fortune feels that Spence remains badly affected by a horrific car crash that wrecked his vehicle and left him in a critical condition.

“I don’t think he is the same guy after the accident," suggested Fortune. "You don’t walk away from that f*cking accident without lifelong injuries."

Cinn seemed surprised to discover that Pacquiao will fight Spence in Las Vegas on August 21, which is going ahead after a legal challenge by Audie Attar to stop the scrap happening was denied.

Pacquiao had joined Attar's Paradigm Sports Management with a view to facing ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor this summer, later signing to meet Spence after the MMA megaster was knocked out by Dustin Poirier.

"If I could go to that fight, it would be the best day of my life," Cinn said of Pacquiao's imminent next outing in the 72nd fight of his professional career.

"In three weeks it's my birthday, so that would be the best present ever."